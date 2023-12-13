Sweet celebrations at Wafi City: A festive wonderland of joy and sweet surprises

Published: Wed 13 Dec 2023, 4:11 PM

This festive season, Wafi City presents its 'Sweet Celebrations', in partnership with Matalan, a captivating wonderland for families. From December 6 to 24, immerse yourself in the enchanting spirit of Christmas, surrounded by twinkling lights and cheerful decorations.

Experience the magnificence of our 52-foot Christmas tree, a highlight of Dubai's festive splendour. Enjoy breathtaking views from our elevated deck, stepping into a world where Sweet Celebrations await. Partake in interactive activities, meet friendly elves, and sway to live music performances. With opportunities to win Dh15,000 and exciting weekly prizes, every visit is a celebration.

For a special touch, purchase a ticket to Santa's grotto for Dh70. Participate in festive activities such as ornament decorating and candle making. Meet Santa himself in his magical grotto, a joyous moment for all ages.

Our Sweet Celebrations theme turns Wafi City into a realm of candy, gingerbread, and delightful surprises. Children can learn the art of sweet decoration making in workshops, while parents enjoy exclusive offers through our booklet of fun.

Explore unique holiday gifts and savour delicious treats from Wafi City's array of stores and restaurants. Whether you are seeking a sweet escape or savouring the flavours of Christmas, this enchanting event promises lasting memories for the entire family. Join us at Wafi City for a celebration filled with sweetness, joy, and unforgettable magical moments.

Capture picture-perfect moments amidst our festive decor. With every purchase, receive a Magic Planet card, candy, and the much-awaited signature Wafi City soft toy. Santa and his elves will be there to welcome you until December 24, from 8:30 am to 9:30 pm.

Visit www.wafi.com to learn more or visit Wafi City, Main Atrium for a truly memorable experience.