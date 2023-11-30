Sustainable coffee brand has sights set on Middle East

Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 7:44 PM

The Little Coffee Company is making waves as an award-winning social enterprise, supporting female led farming communities and selling the most exclusive single-origin coffees. The brand was founded by Lauren Le Franc, a Jamaican entrepreneur who has earned the recognition by Forbes as one of the top 10 women in Caribbean sustainability. Lauren's vision is cantered around sustainability, social justice, and the support of women-led farming initiatives.

With a steadfast dedication to quality and sustainability, The Little Coffee Company has made substantial progress in the coffee industry. Their rich coffees, sourced from regions such as Jamaica sourcing the famous trademarked 100 per cent Jamaican blue mountain coffee, Cameroon, and Tanzania which bring unique flavours to the market, with delightful notes of Blueberry and Dulce con Leche.

What sets The Little Coffee Company apart is their dedication to sustainability. During the pandemic they worked hard to help reduce environmental impact for both their brand and customers alike. They've introduced upcycled tins for customer reuse and launched refillable packs to offer an environmentally friendly choice for coffee enthusiasts who want to minimize their environmental footprint.

It doesn’t stop there; their drive for social responsibility goes further with their partnership with Solar Aid. For every tin, a donation of 20p (Dh1) contributes to a solar light to help women and their families have more access to light after dark. One solar light saves a family £159 (Dh760) and gives approximately 1,006 hours extra reading time with their children. It also reduces CO2 emissions by 0.331 metric tonnes by not using traditional kerosene lamps.

Through a partnership with a manufacturer in the Alps, they are developing compostable coffee pods, and eliminating environmentally harmful aluminium. With a deal already in place to supply to John Lewis stores, they are giving consumers a sustainable choice.

The Little Coffee Company, with their unique flavours, innovative packaging, and focus on social impact plan to expand to new markets. With their sights firmly set on the Middle East, their commitment to positive change and a sustainable, inclusive coffee industry remains as strong as ever.

For more information, visit www.littlecoffeecompany.com.