Summit Trading celebrates success of Summit Hinomaru Shokudo's first year in Abu Dhabi

Shiro Ohkubo - Managing Director, Summit Trading

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 9:59 AM

In celebration of the overwhelming success of Summit Hinomaru Shokudo, which was launched last year in Abu Dhabi, Summit Trading proudly highlights the remarkable achievements of its latest dining destination. The restaurant has quickly become a favourite, catering to the growing demand for Japanese cuisine across the Middle East and reinforcing Summit Trading’s dedication to promoting Japanese food culture in the region.

Since its establishment in 1977, Summit Trading has emerged as a beacon for Japanese culinary culture in the UAE and the broader Middle East. As the oldest Japanese food distributor in the region, the company has played an instrumental role in popularising authentic Japanese cuisine, making it a staple in both high-end dining establishments and everyday households.

Under the visionary leadership of representative and managing director Shiro Ohkubo, Summit Trading continues to push the boundaries of the food industry, fostering a deep cultural connection between Japan and the Middle East.

Ohkubo has utilised his unique heritage and connections to promote Japanese food with a zeal that goes beyond business. Appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador for Japanese Cuisine by Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Ohkubo has been at the forefront of numerous initiatives designed to introduce Japan's rich and varied flavours to the Middle East. His efforts have driven the growth of Japanese restaurants in the region and cultivated a burgeoning appreciation for Japanese cuisine among a diverse population.

Through his involvement in organising and participating in Japanese food promotion seminars, mega food events, and exhibitions, Ohkubo has significantly contributed to the cultural exchange between Japan and the UAE. His initiatives have established Japanese food as a symbol of health, quality, and culinary excellence, leading to a marked increase in the number of Japanese restaurants across the UAE.

According to the data collated by Summit Trading, from just 140 establishments in 2013, the number has tripled to over 420 in 2024, with similar growth trends observed in neighbouring countries like Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Recognising the growing demand for Japanese food, Summit Trading launched Summit Hinomaru Shokudo in Abu Dhabi. This new venture offers a dine-in experience where patrons can savour various traditional Japanese dishes, including bento boxes, sushi, and ramen. With a focus on authenticity, the menu at Summit Hinomaru Shokudo is crafted using the finest Japanese ingredients, ensuring that every bite is a true reflection of Japan's culinary heritage. In addition to the seating facility, Summit Hinomaru Shokudo has also expanded its reach through robust home delivery services. Partnering with major food delivery platforms, the restaurant has made it easier than ever for residents across Abu Dhabi to enjoy high-quality Japanese meals in the comfort of their own homes. This move reflects Summit Trading's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers while maintaining the highest standards of quality. Furthering its mission to make Japanese food accessible to all, Summit Trading has also introduced the Summit Web Store. This innovative online platform offers over 1,000 types of Japanese food ingredients, including meat, fish, fresh fruits, and vegetables. Designed to cater to a diverse customer base, the Summit Web Store is available in multiple languages, including Arabic. It features a user-friendly interface that makes online shopping a breeze. The store's vast selection guarantees that both professional chefs and home cooks can find the ingredients they need to prepare authentic Japanese dishes. Additionally, the store's extensive delivery network ensures fast and efficient service across the UAE, with the added convenience of online payment options.

As Summit Trading continues to expand its presence in the UAE and beyond, Ohkubo's vision of fostering a deep cultural appreciation for Japanese cuisine in the region is becoming a reality. Through his tireless efforts, he has not only elevated the profile of Japanese food but has also strengthened the cultural ties between Japan and the Middle East, paving the way for a future where Japanese cuisine is celebrated and enjoyed by all.