Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori bestowed with the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star

Al Mansoori played an important role in the development of the economic relations in non-oil sector between Japan and the UAE

Published: Mon 29 Apr 2024, 4:35 PM

On April 29, the Government of Japan announced its decision to bestow on Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Former Minister of Economy, the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star in recognition of his tremendous contribution to the relationships between Japan and the UAE.

Serving as the Minister of Economy for about 12 years from 2008 to 2020, Al Mansoori played an important role in the development of the economic relations in non-oil sector between Japan and the UAE, which includes organising three business forums with Japan.


The Embassy of Japan in the UAE wishes to express its heartfelt congratulations to Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori for his distinguished service on the occasion of this bestowal.


