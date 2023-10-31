Strategic service between Phoenix Finance and Amwal Electronic payments

This landmark agreement marks the initiation of a robust strategic partnership in the burgeoning electronic payments sector of Iraq

Published: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 4:33 PM

Phoenix Finance Partners (PFP), a leading financial strategic advisory firm, and Amwal Electronic Payment Services (AMWAL), a prominent issuer, processor, and acquirer of Visa and MasterCard, has announced the signing of a strategic services agreement.

This landmark agreement, sealed by Hussain Qaragholi, managing partner of PFP, and Ghaith Bayayda, CEO of AMWAL, marks the initiation of a robust strategic partnership in the burgeoning electronic payments sector of Iraq.

Qaragholi stated that “The collaboration between Phoenix Finance and AMWAL will spearhead transformative initiatives, including Phoenix’s innovative 7K compliance enhancement program, digital onboarding, and cross-border transfer solutions. These initiatives are designed to leverage the collective strengths of both entities, fostering innovation and driving financial inclusion in Iraq."

Bayayda added: "We are delighted with this partnership and look forward to a promising future. Our collaboration will establish new standards in the financial sector in Iraq, which will open up opportunities that will benefit financial institutions, merchants, and companies. We invite all stakeholders to explore the potential of this strategic partnership, and we promise sustainable growth and mutual benefit."