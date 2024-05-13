Stellar USP expects to grow further with soaring hospitality industry

Samantha Araujo, founder and CEO, Stellar USP.

Published: Mon 13 May 2024, 4:01 PM

Based in Dubai, Stellar USP, one of the country's leading hotel suppliers, is proud to announce that it has doubled its growth in 2023, marking a significant milestone in their aggressive expansion strategy in the region. The company expects to grow further with the soaring luxury hospitality market.

Samantha Araujo, founder and CEO at Stellar USP, said: "Growth in the Middle East has bolstered our company. Leveraging our expertise and understanding of global trends, we have introduced some of the finest luxury brands to the region, and nurtured long-term relationships with the top names in the hospitality space making us a premier player in the market."

Rise in luxury particularly in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

In 2023, the global hospitality market reached over $4.7 trillion and was forecast to grow to around $5.5 trillion at the end of this year, according to Statista. By 2024, the market in the UAE, which is experiencing a rise in luxury and experiential travel, particularly in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, is projected to generate a revenue of US$1.4 billion.

"As a leader in the luxury hospitality space, we specialise in high-end, bespoke supplies in the region,” she said. “After doubling our growth in the past year, we expect to win a more significant chunk of the hotel supply market share in 2024."

Represents prestigious brands

The UAE has been successful in positioning itself as a leading global destination for both leisure and business travelers. This has undoubtedly had a positive impact on the country’s hospitality sector, resulting in the growth of the hotel supplies industry.

Since its inception, Stellar USP has impressed customers with its wide range of hospitality supplies, spanning from Chinaware, flatware, glassware, and holloware to Japanese items, lamps, linens, trolleys, room amenities, buffet displays and tables. The company exclusively represents some of the most prestigious brands like WMF, Schönwald, IVV and FOH.

Innovative tailor-made solutions

Araujo told that “USP” in the brand name stands for “Unique Selling Proposition.” "Stellar USP continues to be a trusted partner in the market. Over a decade of industry experience, the company has contributed to various prestigious projects in the Middle East and Africa, including well-known establishments like Atlantis The Royal, One & Only – One Zabeel, and Marriott Palm Jumeirah,” she said.

"Our commitment is to create a lasting impact in the luxury hospitality industry. We provide tailor-made, innovative solutions delivering high-end, exclusive products that elevate the guest experience. By curating top global brands and offering valuable insights and impeccable service, we aim to shape the industry with a focus on cultural sophistication, innovation, and the ability to adapt to the ever-evolving customer demands,” she added.

Dedicated to sustainability goals

Stellar USP’s out-of-the-box thinking approach and customer focus has helped the company grow by helping them build long and strong partnerships with customers.

The company’s track record reflects successful endeavours that have made a mark on luxury hospitality. Its approach, informed by a nuanced grasp of cultural and business dynamics, ensures it maintains high standards while offering tailored, region-specific solutions to its clientele.

Araujo concluded by emphasising the importance of sustainability, while highlighting the company's preference for representing brands dedicated to sustainability goals such as WMF, Schonwald, Playground, IVV, Resuinsa, Miyake, Nokte, and Tableswing.