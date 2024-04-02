Standard Chartered extends Bitcoin target to $150K, Binance Coin investors double down on new coin

Published: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 12:01 PM Last updated: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 12:14 PM

Standard Chartered has updated its previous Bitcoin price prediction based on the coin's bullish price movements. Presently, the organisation has forecasted that Bitcoin will skyrocket to $150,000.

Meanwhile, Binance Coin investors are doubling down on a promising new altcoin called KangaMoon. The altcoin has recorded a massive increase of 180 per cent in the past few months. Let us learn more about the project.

KangaMoon (KANG) Emerges As the Next Top Meme Coin

KangaMoon (KANG) is a project that seeks to launch a community-based platform that merges Social-Fi and GameFi into one. It is centered around a community-driven ethos, where every member of the community has a say in the activities of the platform. Unlike most memecoins, KangaMoon incorporates utility into its native token, KANG.

KANG has several uses on the platform, such as purchasing in-game items and enhancing character abilities. KangaMoon offers a unique opportunity for investors to earn free KANG tokens during the presale. Active engagement within the community is rewarded with free tokens for liking, commenting, and sharing KangaMoon's social media content.

KangaMoon has entered stage 4 of its presale and is currently priced at $0.014, a huge increase of 180 per cent from its initial price. Early investors have already seen a 180 per cent ROI. This rally and utility are among the reasons Binance Coin investors are vested in the KANG token.

Meanwhile, anticipation is building as the presale progresses, with market experts predicting a rise to $1 upon KangaMoon's listing on a Tier-1 CEX in Q2 2024. This optimism is strengthened by the huge growth of the P2E games market, which is expected to reach $885M by 2028. This makes KANG one of the top altcoins to buy at the moment.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast By Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered has revised its 2024 prediction for Bitcoin (BTC), raising it from $100,000 to $150,000. Geoffrey Kendrick, Standard Chartered's head of forex and crypto research, attributed this adjustment to Bitcoin's unexpected price surge so far in 2024.

This bullish momentum is expected to continue in the near future. Meanwhile, the bank's report used gold as a reliable reference point for estimating Bitcoin's medium-term price, particularly in terms of ETF impact.

It noted that if ETF inflows reach $75 billion or if reserve managers increase their Bitcoin holdings, Bitcoin could reach $250,000 in 2025. Meanwhile, Bitcoin has been trading between $61,494.44 and $70,380.31 in the past week. The flagship cryptocurrency has suffered a price drop of 5.0% on the weekly chart.

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Remains Above $500

Binance Coin (BNB) continues to trade above the $500 mark despite the bearish sentiment in the market, which sent several altcoins under. Per CoinMarketCap, Binance Coin has traded between $506.95 and $629.03 in the past week. While the altcoin is up 51.2 per cent and 72.0 per cent on the monthly and yearly price charts, the token is down 3.3 per cent on the weekly chart.

Nevertheless, Binance Coin's BNB is still bullish. Besides, it is one of the top altcoins that recorded up to 20 green days in the past month. Also, Its technical indicators plant a bullish picture, with its 50-Day SMA ($409.08) and 200-Day SMA ($300.96) way below its current price range.

Additionally, Binance Coin's RSI is above the 50-mark average and is rising towards the overbought region. As a result of these bullish signs, analysts are forecasting a potential rise to $694.99 in the coming weeks.

Final Thoughts

Standard Chartered's forecast Bitcoin surge to $150,000 shows that there is huge investor trust in the crypto market. KangaMoon's plan is to ride on this bullish sentiment and hit the $1 in 2024. Investors looking for a top meme coin to invest in can join the KangaMoon train.

Discover the exciting opportunities of the KangaMoon (KANG) presale today.

Website: https://Kangamoon.com/

Join Our Telegram Community: https://t.me/Kangamoonofficial

— Kushagra Agarwal is the head of content at Narayana Business School. Agarwal is an industrious writer with 4+ years of experience in various sectors including cryptocurrency, finance, media relations, tech, online sports, health wellness and others. Views expressed are his own and do not reflect the newspaper's policy