Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's UAE visit to promote spiritual harmony, raise climate awareness and drive action through faith

Published: Wed 6 Dec 2023, 12:48 PM

Internationally acclaimed spiritual leader and humanitarian activist, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, known for his contributions to peace building, disaster and trauma relief, poverty alleviation, and climate action, arrived in the UAE for a week-long series of vital engagements including strategic dialogues with the leadership of the UAE and high level discussions at COP28.

His visit began with a meeting at the royal residence of Sheikh Hamad bin Mohamed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah and member of the Supreme Council. During the meeting, a diverse range of topics were discussed, encompassing campaigns to raise awareness of virtuous human values and the necessity for peaceful coexistence. He also discussed collaborative initiatives for environmental conservation and sustainable development projects with Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, the Crown Prince of Fujairah. The Indian spiritual leader, for his part, conveyed his appreciation to the leadership and the government of the UAE for their enthusiasm in developing initiatives that promote receptivity and global transformation.

Among his numerous engagements and addresses scheduled for COP28, Ravi Shankar will deliver a significant discourse at the Colombian Pavilion on December 6. In this address, he will provide insights into the pivotal role he played in ending the 2015 Colombian civil conflict, where he successfully facilitated negotiations between the Colombian government and the FARC—a dispute that had been ongoing for 52 years—by employing astute diplomacy and dialogue. His human-centered approach to consensus building illuminates a path of optimism for regions affected by conflict.

In the coming days, he will additionally address the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) with a keynote address and opening remarks where he will elaborate upon the importance of internal transformation as a strategy to foster a sustainable lifestyle and achieve a state of balance between human activities and the environment. He will also participate actively in a panel discussion organised by the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) centered around the Faith Pavilion, which will explore the profound impact that interfaith collaboration can have on sustainable land management. Following these impactful sessions, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence in the UAE, will join Ravi Shankar on the dais along with other celebrities at the annual international conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, to which he has been extended an invitation as the guest of honour.

The visit will culminate in a free-for-all event brimming with wit, wisdom, and a meditation for world peace with over 15,000 attendees from all over the UAE and GCC, apart from hundreds of thousands of people who will be tuning in to the live stream from all over the world. Ravi Shankar who is also regarded as the master of meditation, will lead individuals through a profound experience of inner calm, which he asserts is the first step towards worldwide harmony. The event, which is already sold out, will take place at the Al Nasr Club – Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai, will also honour prominent business and community figures in recognition of their accomplishments and dedication to philanthropy.

For more information, please visit, www.artofliving.org

For media enquiries, please reach out to: secretariat@artofliving.org