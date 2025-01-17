Sparklo collects 70 million bottles and cans across the MENA region

Sparklo, a leading global cleantech company, has achieved remarkable milestones in its efforts to promote recycling and sustainability across the MENA region. Over the past year, the company has significantly expanded its network of reverse vending machines (RVMs), known as Sparklomats, now operating at over 400 locations across the region.

Since its inception, Sparklo has collected more than 70 million plastic and aluminum recyclables from local communities, underscoring its commitment to reducing environmental waste. Currently, the company gathers an impressive 1.5 million bottles and cans every week, setting a new benchmark for efficient recycling practices and contributing meaningfully to the fight against environmental pollution.

Over 350,000 users have engaged with Sparklo's innovative AI-powered reverse vending machines (Sparklomats) across the MENA region. Through their collective efforts, more than 57,500 kilograms of aluminum cans and 1.6 million kilograms of plastic items have been recycled. Notably, a single location recorded an impressive 11,000 recyclables collected in just one day.

Maxim Kaplevich, founder and CEO of Sparklo, remarked: "Encouraging greener habits in local communities is essential to creating meaningful environmental impact. Sparklo’s cutting-edge approach has already achieved remarkable results—preventing over 10.5 million kilograms of CO₂ emissions. This milestone highlights the power of making recycling both accessible and rewarding, conserving resources, minimising landfill waste, and enhancing waste management efficiency." Sparklo has forged strategic partnerships with prominent private and government entities in the UAE, including ADNOC, Dubai Municipality, Carrefour, and others, to advance its sustainability goals. Beyond the UAE, Sparklo operates in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, and Georgia, where it continues to promote the adoption of its AI-driven recycling technology to reduce carbon emissions. Building on its success, Sparklo is now setting its sights on expanding into key markets across Asia, bringing its innovative solutions to new communities. This planned growth will enable the company to establish additional partnerships with both public and private organisations, further accelerating its mission to drive environmental sustainability and foster long-term positive change globally.

For more information about Sparklomats and Sparklo’s initiatives, please visit www.sparklo.com.