Sparkle, glamour, and super-stars illuminate Madame Tussauds Dubai this festive season

Published: Tue 5 Dec 2023, 5:04 PM

This festive season, Madame Tussauds Dubai invites you to immerse yourself in a world of sparkle, glamour, and celebrity magic. Join us for an enchanting Christmas tree lighting event on December 8, from 6pm to 7pm, marking the beginning of a season filled with joy and wonder.

Christmas tree lighting extravaganza

Experience the joyous spirit of the holidays at Madame Tussauds Dubai's Christmas tree lighting event. Join us December 8 for a magical evening from 6pm to 7pm. The event is free for all attendees, providing a festive atmosphere for families and friends.

Indulge in the warmth of hot chocolate and savour delicious cookie bites while basking in the glow of the Christmas tree. Get creative by casting your hand in wax to create a personalised Christmas-themed wax hand. Explore our exclusive gift hampers and enjoy a visit to the face-painting area, adding an extra touch of holiday cheer. Following the tree lighting, embark on an immersive journey through Madame Tussauds Dubai, where you can strike a pose with The Queen in a cozy festive setting and spot your favourite stars donning Christmas sweaters.

As a special treat, adults receive a 25 per cent discount on admission (originally Dh145; now Dh110), and kids enter for free!

Sparkle all the way: Festive celebrations at Madame Tussauds Dubai

Step into a world of festive celebrations at Madame Tussauds Dubai from December 8. Strike a pose next to our enchanting Christmas tree upon arrival and absorb the festive spirit surrounding you. Take a seat by the winter fireplace alongside The Queen in a cozy and sparkling setting. Capture the perfect shot at the frosted snowflake catwalk and groove to the beats at the glittering A-List music party.

Visitors to Madame Tussauds can enjoy a delightful 15 per cent discount at Chique O Latte. Valid until January 8, this cozy café is the perfect spot to unwind after mingling with the stars.

Book tickets at www.madametussauds.com/dubai/.