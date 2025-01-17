SP Jain offers Masters of Global Business degree

SP Jain School of Global Management, a globally recognised Australian business school, is offering a Masters of Global Business (MGB) degree to cater to the rising demand for skilled professionals in logistics and supply chain management.

SP Jain’s Masters of Global Business (MGB) degree, is specialising in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, combines academic rigor with real-world applications.

SP Jain School of Global Management is committed to addressing this demand by preparing professionals to lead in the fast-paced world of logistics. With campuses in Dubai, Singapore, Sydney, and London, SP Jain offers Australian-accredited degrees designed to equip students with the skills, knowledge, and global perspective required to excel in competitive international markets.

The MGB degree features a specialised curriculum that delves into critical aspects of logistics, including transportation management, strategic sourcing, and the digital transformation of supply chains. A mandatory four-month internship allows students to apply their learning to real industry challenges, gaining invaluable hands-on experience.

What sets this program apart is its global exposure. Students study in two of the world’s leading logistics hubs — Dubai and Singapore — immersing themselves in diverse trade practices and building a deep understanding of global supply chain systems.

The global logistics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1 per cent through 2030, with logistics and transportation accounting for approximately 10 per cent of global GDP (Statista). This underscores the critical role these industries play in the world economy and the immense opportunities for skilled professionals to make an impact.

SP Jain’s vast network of alumni and corporate partners provides students with access to top firms and career support, ensuring a strong foundation for leadership roles in the field. Dr Rajiv Aserkar, professor and head — Logistics & Supply Chain Management at SP Jain, explains: "Globalisation has reshaped how we think about logistics and supply chain management, and Dubai is a perfect example of this transformation. With SP Jain’s Master in Global Business, specializing in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, you’ll gain the skills and experience necessary to become a leader in this dynamic field. Dubai provides just the right platform for students to experience world-class logistics infrastructure and international perspectives, preparing graduates to drive innovation and efficiency in supply chains worldwide.” Over the past few decades, the logistics and supply chain industries have transformed from regional networks into vast global systems. This evolution, driven by globalisation, has made efficient logistics the backbone of international trade, ensuring seamless movement of goods and services across borders. At the heart of this transformation lies Dubai, a thriving global logistics hub. Strategically positioned at the crossroads of global trade routes, Dubai has become synonymous with cutting-edge logistics and trade infrastructure. Its renowned Jebel Ali Port is one of the largest and busiest ports in the world, serving as a critical gateway for goods flowing between Asia, Europe, and Africa. Dubai International Airport, recognized as one of the busiest airports globally by international passenger traffic, complements the city’s logistics prowess with its unparalleled connectivity. Adding to this dynamic ecosystem is Dubai South’s Al Maktoum International Airport, which is poised to become the world’s largest airport upon completion. Designed to handle more than 200 million passengers annually, this new trade and travel hub further solidifies Dubai’s position as a leader in global logistics and aviation. As these industries continue to grow, the need for qualified human capital to support the expansion in logistics and supply chain sectors has become increasingly important.

