South Australian medical equipment company Soniclean shines at Arab Health 2024

Robyn Lee (second from left) and Lilesh Mokashi (third from left) with the ATC Kuwait team at the South Australian meeting lounge at Arab Health 2024

Published: Fri 2 Feb 2024, 11:38 AM

Robyn Lee, CEO of Soniclean and Lilesh Mokashi, validation and services manager had the pleasure of meeting with Advanced Technology, a key Kuwaiti distributor, in person at the Dubai World Trade Centre during Arab Health 2024 for the first time. Advanced Technology Company holds a highly reputable position as a key supplier to the healthcare sector in Kuwait.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Soniclean showcased its resilience in managing complex supply chains by successfully fulfilling its first order in 2021, thanks to a robust online marketing presence.

Joining other leading and innovative South Australian health and medical delegates at Arab Health 2024 has been a rewarding experience. The Middle East region, as a marketplace, holds exciting prospects for Australian companies, and we look forward to further exploring the region based on the positive connections and introductions made during this event.

Sidharth Mehta, regional director of the Department for Trade and Investment - South Australia in MENA, stated: "The Department for Trade and Investment - South Australia has led an 11-company strong delegation from South Australia at Arab Health 2024, with Soniclean being part of this high-level cohort. The delegation signifies a collaborative effort to showcase South Australia's capabilities in the health and medical sectors. This is our second participation in Arab Health, and our delegation has grown from eight in the first year to eleven this year. In addition to supporting the delegation with relevant pre-qualified B2B meetings, we have also invested in an information booth and meeting lounge for companies to take advantage of. I am thrilled that Soniclean was able to meet with ATC from Kuwait at our B2B lounge. Our next major participation will be at Gulfood 2024 in February where seven South Australian companies will be supported by the Department."

Excitingly, from discussions at the South Australian booth with Advanced Technology Company, Soniclean is eager to deliver its innovations and excellence in design to Kuwait's healthcare facilities. Furthermore, the company plans to provide tailored training programmes for Advanced Technology's engineering teams, aiming to enhance their proficiency in supporting the Soniclean brand and products. This initiative ensures seamless operation and zero downtime in the crucial task of cleaning surgical instruments within Kuwait’s healthcare facilities.

Lee added: “I appreciate the Department for Trade and Investment’s encouragement and value their support in expanding our presence in the Middle East.”