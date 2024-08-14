Sourav Ganguly joins Blue Ocean Corporation board

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 6:15 PM

Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly is now set to bring his leadership and strategic acumen to the boardroom of leading consulting and training organisation, Blue Ocean Corporation. This significant addition comes as Blue Ocean focuses on enhancing its impact in the UAE, further cementing its commitment to unlocking the vast potential within the supply chain industry and contributing to the nation’s economic and sustainability vision.

With a stellar 26-year track record of excellence in supply chain management consulting and training, Blue Ocean Corporation has consistently led the way in industry innovations and professional development. The inclusion of the former BCCI President Ganguly marks a pivotal moment in the organisation's journey.

“I am pleased to join the Blue Ocean Corporation board, an organisation that has consistently set the benchmark in supply chain training and consulting. The supply chain industry is a vital backbone of global business, and I look forward to contributing my insights as we work collectively towards achieving the company’s vision,” said Ganguly.

The news of Sourav Ganguly joining the company’s board of directors (as non-executive director) was unveiled at Blue Ocean Corporation’s flagship event, the International Procurement and Supply Chain Conference (IPSC) 2024 in Mumbai, where he was the chief guest.

Welcoming the legendary cricketer on board, Dr Sathya Menon, group CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation, remarked, "We are honoured to welcome our beloved ‘Dada’ Sourav Ganguly to our Board of Directors (as non-executive director). His exemplary leadership on and off the cricket field took India to unparalleled glory. We are confident that his vision and insights will add immense value to our growth and expansion, also benefitting the UAE, where the supply chain sector is rapidly evolving and becoming a cornerstone of economic diversification." The UAE, with its strategic geographic location and forward-thinking vision, offers immense potential for growth in the supply chain sector. As a leading supply chain consulting and training organisation, Blue Ocean Corporation is committed to supporting the UAE achieve its 2030 Agenda by driving transformation and excellence in supply chain management, contributing to the nation’s economic diversification and sustainable development goals. Blue Ocean Corporation, a conglomerate with global footprint in the UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and India, stands at the forefront of supply chain consulting and training among others. The organisation is set to begin its operations in France and Egypt soon.

The appointment of a leadership figure like Ganguly also reaffirmed the company's dedication to attracting top-tier talent and integrating diverse perspectives to achieve its strategic goals. Blue Ocean Corporation, a 'Great Place To Work' certified organisation, is resolutely committed to innovation and excellence. The organisation was recently ranked as one of the 'Best Workplaces for Millennials' by the Great Place To Work awarding body, underscoring its commitment to creating a positive and dynamic work environment that aligns with the ambitions of the millennial workforce.