Six sellouts so far, Pullix going for seventh heaven as ETH and MATIC Whales love revenue-sharing

Published: Mon 19 Feb 2024, 3:03 PM Last updated: Mon 19 Feb 2024, 3:05 PM

Polygon (MATIC) has experienced strength on the charts and could be pushing towards further gains. In the meantime, Ethereum (ETH) has found new support, and this enhanced trading momentum could result in far more significant gains in the coming trading sessions. In the meantime, the Pullix (PLX) crypto has moved upwards and has experienced six sellouts so far, heading towards a seventh.

Ethereum (ETH) price finds support at $2.495 – How far can it spike?

Ethereum (ETH) has moved upwards based on the recent charts, and its current momentum is indicative that the rally can carry on during the upcoming trading sessions as well. Based on the ETH market data, the Ethereum price found support at the $2,495 level and has risen by 10 per cent in the past 14 days.

Moreover, the price is moving upwards, as the Ethereum crypto saw an increased level of attention from traders. The on-chart metrics are suggesting a further bullish outlook, and according to the Ethereum price prediction, it can end 2024 at $3,743.59.

Polygon (MATIC) grows above $0.85 – Is $1 possible?

Polygon (MATIC) has showcased a lot of strength on the charts as well and is pushing towards an even further price upswing during the upcoming trading sessions. The Polygon price is now moving upwards, as during the previous week, the altcoin experienced an upswing in value from $0.767 to $0.8518.

Moreover, the Polygon crypto is expected to soon break past the $1 price barrier, which would result in a monumental price increase by the end of the year. According to the Polygon price prediction, it can end in 2024 at $1.38.

Pullix (PLX) sells out first six stages – Going for seventh heaven and can spike 100x

Pullix (PLX) is a DeFi project that is getting a lot of appeal toward its blockchain ICO. Over 15,000 users have signed up already, and its release is just weeks away. The main reason for this growth includes its various DeFi elements, where it will combine elements of CEXs and DEXs to create a unified platform.

Throughout the ecosystem, users will be able to maintain full control over their cryptocurrencies as they have access to the private keys. As a result, the platform solves key security issues as well as liquidity issues.

It also features a profit share model, where users can place their tokens into the automated market makers (AMMs) to provide liquidity and get passive income as a result. So far, the blockchain ICO has experienced six sellouts, and at the seventh presale stage, it's dominating. Trading at just $0.1, it raised over $5.25 million. At launch, analysts project an upswing of 100x battling top crypto coins for their positions.

Amalesh Das is an independent writer.