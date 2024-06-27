Six full days of epic deals and savings from July 16 to 21 for prime members on amazon.ae

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 5:49 PM

Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is set to return this summer on Amazon.ae, exclusively for Prime members. For the first time ever in the UAE, Prime Day will run for six full days of epic deals, starting at 00:01am (local UAE time) on July 16, until July 21. Packed with thousands of deals, Prime Day will offer Prime members in the UAE deep discounts across over 30 product categories including electronics, gaming, fashion, beauty, Amazon Fresh grocery, kitchen, home, health, sports, and Amazon Devices.

Over the last year, Amazon customers around the world saved nearly $24 billion from deals and coupons– with prime members enjoying the vast majority of those savings – including over $2.5 billion during Prime Day 2023. With latest research showing that 79 per cent of UAE shoppers are looking for sales, deals and discounts when making online purchases, this year’s Prime Day is set to serve consumer demands across six days of savings.

What to expect during Prime Day

Prime members on Amazon.ae will be able to shop a wide range of deals during Prime Day, from top local and international brands such as Nivea, Samsung, Skechers, Guess, Joseph & Joseph, Cetaphil, Nespresso, Black+Decker, Microsoft, Lenovo, Lego, OnePlus, Anker, Roborock, as well as local small and medium-sized businesses. Prime members will also be able to shop Prime Day deals from Amazon US, UK, and Germany via the Amazon.ae Global Store with free international shipping with no minimum purchase. New deals – from fashion to electronics, toys, and home – will go live throughout the Prime Day sale event, along with additional instant discounts available from select banks, allowing Prime members on Amazon.ae to save even more during the six day sale event.

Stefano Martinelli, vice president of Amazon UAE and Saudi Arabia, said: “Prime Day is all about providing exceptional value and celebrating Prime members. This is the first year in the UAE that we extend Prime Day for six full days, catering to customer demand, and we look forward to celebrating this with members across the country as we show up for them with incredible deals. Prime Day will always be the most compelling time to join Prime to enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment all rolled into one single membership, it’s about getting the most value out of Amazon. We hope everyone enjoys the many saving opportunities available during the sale event, while exploring the year-round value delivered through the range of exclusive Prime membership benefits, for only Dh16/month." Preparing for Prime Day Not a Prime member yet? It’s not too late to join Prime and start saving! Customers can join Prime at amazon.ae/prime to participate in this member-exclusive event with fast, free delivery and get the most out of Amazon in just a few steps. For a membership fee of only Dh16/month, or an annual fee of Dh140, Prime members can gain access to deals going live during Prime Day from July 16 to July 21, as well as enjoy all the benefits and extra savings included in a Prime membership year-round such as unlimited free and fast local and international delivery options, access to Prime Video, Amazon Fresh grocery and everyday essentials, and Prime Gaming.

Prime members across the UAE can make their Prime Day shopping experience even easier by downloading the Amazon App to browse, shop, and ensure they never miss a deal or by shopping directly on the website on www.amazon.ae/primeday.