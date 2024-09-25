Silicon Central prepares to dazzle with the second edition of ‘The Ramp’

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 2:58 PM

Silicon Central, Dubai’s vibrant shopping and lifestyle destination at Dubai Silicon Oasis, is set to host an unforgettable fashion extravaganza, ‘The Ramp’, on September 27 and 28. Promising to be one of the largest fashion events of the season, this two-day event is poised to showcase the latest autumn collections from top-tier brands, provide unparalleled entertainment, and deliver an unforgettable shopping experience for all attendees.

This year’s event features 16 leading professional models and 10 talented child models who will take to the runway to showcase the latest collections from 21 prestigious brands. The event’s main sponsor is Max, with Joyalukkas as a supporting sponsor in partnership with Lulu hypermarket. From luxury couture to urban streetwear and ethnic wear to stylish kids' collections, the show promises a diverse range of fashion segments catering to all ages and tastes.

Among the participating brands are industry leaders in various sectors, including jewellery brands such as Tanishq, Joyalukkas, and Jawhara; retail brands like Shree, Manyavar, Affordables, Giordano, Babyshop, Cotton On, Forever 21, Splash, Max, Reo, OVS, Zudio, and Lulu Fashion Store; optical brands including Yateem, Optifashion, and Eye Express; makeup and accessory brands such as Orange, BLSH, and Flormar; and F&B brand Bloomsbury. This diverse lineup makes it one of the largest multi-brand fashion showcases in Dubai this year.

Salim MA, group director, Lulu Group International, expressed his excitement for the upcoming event, stating, "The Ramp is not just another fashion show; it’s a celebration of style, culture, and community. By bringing together top brands and showcasing a range of fashion segments, from luxury couture to casual kidswear, we aim to create a shopping experience that is as diverse as our audience. We look forward to welcoming fashion enthusiasts from across the city to Silicon Central for this special event."

In addition to the spectacular runway shows, guests will be treated to live entertainment, including performances by a saxophonist, a violinist, and salsa dancers, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event. The event will also attract over 100 influencers and VIP guests, along with representatives from major media publications, ensuring broad coverage across social media and local press. To further enhance the shopping experience, attendees will have the opportunity to purchase the showcased clothing directly from participating stores, making it a unique chance to engage with the latest collections from leading brands. By hosting such a dynamic event, Silicon Central aims to create a lasting impression on its diverse audience, which includes fashion enthusiasts, influencers, and industry professionals, while establishing itself as a hub for both fashion and lifestyle experiences.

The event will also serve as a platform for fostering connections between designers, models, and industry leaders, further enhancing Silicon Central’s role as a key player in Dubai’s evolving fashion scene. With its distinct fashion segments – ranging from luxury to casual wear – and an exciting entertainment lineup, The Ramp is poised to become one of the most talked-about fashion events of the year.