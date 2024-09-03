Silicon Central Mall welcomes the first Zudio store in the UAE

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 12:43 PM

Silicon Central Mall proudly announces the opening of Zudio’s inaugural Dubai store, marking a significant milestone in the mall’s evolution as a premier shopping destination. This launch underscores Silicon Central Mall’s growing prominence and commitment to offering a diverse range of fashion and lifestyle options under one roof.

Renowned for its family-friendly environment and extensive retail selection, Silicon Central Mall has become a vibrant hub for shoppers seeking a broad spectrum of experiences. The addition of Zudio, Tata Group’s value retail fast fashion chain, enhances the mall’s already dynamic retail mix, solidifying its position as a go-to destination for both style-conscious shoppers and families alike.

Zudio’s new store at Silicon Central Mall is strategically designed to cater to a diverse and fashion-forward clientele. It adds a fresh dimension to the mall’s retail landscape, offering trendy, affordable fashion in a contemporary setting. The store’s opening further enriches the mall’s appeal, blending seamlessly with its reputation for providing an exceptional shopping experience. "We are excited to welcome Zudio to Silicon Central Mall,” said Shirazul Khan, Mall manager. "Their arrival not only diversifies our retail offerings but also reinforces our commitment to being a top-tier shopping destination. This addition aligns perfectly with our goal of delivering an outstanding experience for our visitors." Silicon Central’s diverse selection of retail outlets is set to become a haven for shoppers who value variety and convenience. Key anchor tenants include Lulu Hypermarket, offering everyday essentials, and major retail brands like Landmark Retail, Sharaf Retail Group, and Alshaya Group, which present an array of fashion, home, and F&B options.

Zudio, a fashion brand under Tata Group's Trent Ltd, first opened its doors in India in September 2016. With 506 stores across India, Zudio is now expanding its footprint, bringing its acclaimed value-for-money fashion to Dubai’s cosmopolitan audience.