SHEIN UAE bus tour promises a fashionable celebration on wheels

Global online fashion and lifestyle retailer SHEIN is set to bring the celebration to the streets with its inaugural UAE bus tour in honour of its anniversary month. Kicking off on October 25, this unique event will visit two vibrant cities — Dubai and Sharjah, offering an engaging, interactive experience for fashion lovers and trendsetters alike.

Shoppers across the region are invited to join the festivities and take advantage of an exclusive promotion: Use code 20PR to enjoy 20 per cent off online purchases during the first week of the event via the SHEIN app or website.

The SHEIN Anniversary bus tour will feature a mobile showroom showcasing the latest collections for women, men, home & living, beauty, and electronics. In addition to exploring fashion-forward offerings, attendees can participate in thrilling games, including a claw machine for a chance to win fantastic prizes. Visitors can also capture the moment at an Instagram-worthy photo zone while enjoying complimentary popcorn and cotton candy.

Tour Locations and Dates:

Dubai:

JBR: October 25-27 University of Dubai: October 29 Dubai Knowledge Park: October 30 Sharjah: Al Majaz Waterfront: October 31 - November 1

Join the SHEIN Bus Tour and be part of the celebration! For more information, visit the SHEIN website or app.