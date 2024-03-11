Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal bin Sultan Al Qassimi elected as Chairman for UBL

Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal bin Sultan Al Qassimi serves many positions on boards of private companies.

Published: Mon 11 Mar 2024, 2:23 PM

The board of directors of United Arab Bank (UAB) unanimously elected Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal bin Sultan Al Qassimi as chairman of the bank, succeeding Sheikh Faisal bin Sultan bin Salem Al Qassimi, who chaired the bank’s board of directors for nearly 50 years.

This appointment reflects UAB and its shareholders pledge to innovation and growth following the development witnessed by the banking industry, while simultaneously the bank continues to take persistent steps towards another successful era.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal bin Sultan Al Qassimi expressed his gratitude to the members of the board for their confidence and trust in electing him as chairman and stated: “I would like to start by extending my sincere appreciation and thank Sheikh Faisal bin Sultan bin Salem Al Qassimi, who has led the bank for nearly 50 years, for being the driving force behind the bank’s prosperity through extending his inspiring and effective leadership.”

"Over the past years, UAB has made extensive progress, as the board members and management team worked diligently and with determination to ensure that the bank maintained its leadership position in the banking sector. Moving forward, we will also continue our investment in talent and modern technology, as well as our constant commitment to providing the best banking services to our customers," he said.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal bin Sultan Al Qassimi has eminent experience for more than 30 years in many industries, including the financial, banking, real estate, and tourism sectors, in addition to the retail sector. In addition, he has diversified experience in the bank with a track record of surpassing strategic goals, as he has served as a member of the bank’s board of directors since 2011.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal bin Sultan Al Qassimi serves many positions on boards of private companies, and also holds the position of chairman of “MANAFA LLC”.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal bin Sultan Al Qassimi holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Accounting from Webster University in Switzerland.