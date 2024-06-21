Sharjah Central Mall hosts grand success event for Mammootty's latest movie TURBO

Inspired by a deep appreciation for the invaluable role fathers play in their families, the initiative seeks to shine a spotlight on these unsung heroes
Sharjah Central Mall recently played host to a spectacular success event for the latest blockbuster, TURBO, starring the legendary Indian cinema icon, Mammootty. The celebration was attended by a stellar lineup, including the movie's director, Vysakh, Truth Group chairman, Abdul Samad, and social media influencer, Khaled Al Ameri.
The grand event was hosted by James Varghese, CEO of Line Investment Property LLC, along with Navaneeth Sudhakaran, GM of Line Investment, and Razwan Abdul Rahman, mall manager of Sharjah Central. They welcomed the entire team of TURBO with great enthusiasm and warmth.
Legendary actor Mammootty expressed his heartfelt gratitude to everyone for making the movie a phenomenal success. He made the evening truly special by launching the teaser for the Arabic version of TURBO. He praised the team behind the dubbing, highlighting the cultural collaboration between Malayalees and Arabs, a bond that has strengthened over the years. “This is a cultural collaboration between both Malayalees and Arabs who have had a special bond for years,” said Mammootty. The movie is set to hit GCC screens soon, and the team hopes it will be a treat for local audiences.
Over 10,000 people attended the event, demonstrating the immense popularity and appeal of Mammootty and his latest film. The event was supported by HIT 96.7 FM and GMH.
Speaking on the occasion, Mammootty shared his deep connection with the UAE, stating, "All my recent movies were launched in UAE, and I want to celebrate their success here as well. UAE is very close to all Keralites, and I consider the UAE as my second home." Regarding the Arabic dubbed version of TURBO, he added, “This is my first movie to get dubbed in Arabic, and it represents a cultural collaboration between both Malayalees and Arabs who share a very special bond."
Varghese expressed his pride in hosting such a significant event at Sharjah Central Mall. "We are honoured to welcome Mr. Mammootty and the team of TURBO. This event not only celebrates the success of a fantastic movie but also the strong cultural ties between our communities,” he said.
Sharjah Central Mall management and the entire associated team were thanked for organising a grand and memorable event.
