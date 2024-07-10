Sharjah Airport Authority signs major contract with Nuctech for 67 advanced X-Ray security devices

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 12:58 PM

The Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) announced the contracting with Nuctech Middle East FZCO, a global leader in the design and construction of independent security screening systems (SSS) and related businesses, using the latest modern technologies and the highest quality standards.

The contract was signed at the airport administration building by Ali Salim Al Midfa, chairman of SAA, and Meng Qiang, general manager of the company, in the presence of ‏Sheikh Faisal Bin Saoud Al Qassimi, director of SAA, along with several officials from both parties.

Al Midfa said: "The SAA adopts a clear vision for implementing the Sharjah Airport Expansion Project, which aims to increase its capacity to 25 million passengers annually by the end of 2027." The contract includes the supply of 67 X-ray security inspection devices and the detection of prohibited items, providing an integrated system for all security equipment dedicated to inspecting passengers, baggage, cargo, and waste, screening of employees and examination of their belongings, in addition to devices for the inspection of prohibited or suspicious goods and luggage in customs inspection and cargo sectors.

Al Midfa pointed out that the expansion project includes a variety of packages, among them is the seventh package, which involves the design and construction of an integrated system for independent security screening equipment and related works, which will directly contribute to accelerating the flow of passengers through Sharjah Airport.

Nuctech will supply screening devices according to the latest global technologies as part of the seventh package of the expansion project. Security X-ray machines are a crucial part of the security procedures implemented at airports worldwide, and these devices are designed to detect any potential threats or prohibited materials.