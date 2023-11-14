Sharaf DG and Huawei empower Dubai Women's Run with innovation

Published: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 10:58 AM

The Dubai Women’s Run, a celebration of women’s empowerment, received a technological boost this year through a ground-breaking collaboration with Sharaf DG and Huawei.

The partnership not only highlighted their shared commitment to fitness and innovation but also reflected the spirit of the women of the nation. The event was held on November 5 at Dubai Festival City, with the DWR village opening at 6:00am and the run flagging off at 7:00am by Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

Sharaf DG's Inclination to Fitness and Balance

Sharaf DG, a name synonymous with retail innovation in the UAE, has consistently shown its inclination towards promoting fitness and balance among its customers. The brand has long recognised the significance of technology in enhancing one’s overall well-being, and this collaboration is a testament to their commitment to this cause. Sharaf DG has proudly introduced dedicated balance zones in their stores focused on key areas of activity, sleep, nutrition and mind for wholesome well-being of every individual.

Huawei's Wearables

Huawei, a global leader in the technology sector, brings its cutting-edge wearables to the forefront of the Dubai Women’s Run. Renowned for their innovation and performance, Huawei wearables have become indispensable companions for fitness enthusiasts worldwide.With the latest launches and an aesthetic retail partnership with Sharaf DG, Huawei has created a mark in the wearables space.

Empowering an active nation

The Dubai Women's Run is more than just a race, it's a symbol of women's strength. Sharaf DG and Huawei’s collaboration reinforces their shared belief in women's potential to excel in all spheres of life. The dedicated fitness zones are designed to empower them to take charge of their health and foster the essence of well-being.

Taking the Next Steps

The partnership between Sharaf DG and Huawei signifies a step in driving the UAE towards a blend of technology and fitness, thus, encouraging an active lifestyle and a healthier, more balanced society. It represents a harmonious blend of innovation and wellness — values that strongly resonate in the region.

The Dubai Women’s Run, now in its 10th year, continues to stay committed to pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the realms of fitness and women’s empowerment.