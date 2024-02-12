UAE

Published: Mon 12 Feb 2024, 5:18 PM

Sell iPhone. Sell used iPhone. Sell old iPhone. Sell my iPhone. Sell your iPhone. Trade in iPhone. When it's time to upgrade to the latest iPhone model, you're probably wondering what to do with your current device. One great option is to sell your used iPhone to Gizmogo for top cash.

Gizmogo makes it easy to sell your used iPhone. Their process is simple, fast and secure. You'll get paid quickly with no hidden fees. Read on to learn why Gizmogo is the best place to sell an old iPhone and get answers to frequently asked questions about trading in your iPhone.

Why Sell Your iPhone to Gizmogo?

There are a few great reasons to choose Gizmogo when you’re ready to sell my iPhone:

  • Fast Process
  • Top Value
  • Free Shipping
  • Secure Process
  • Quick Payment
  • No Hidden Fees

What Phones Will Gizmogo Buy?

Gizmogo buys all models and conditions of iPhones, from the iPhone 5 to the latest iPhone models. As long as it powers on and has no battery damage, they'll buy it. Cracked screens and other damage is okay. Here are some of the iPhone models Gizmogo purchases:

  • iPhone 5, 5c, 5s
  • iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus
  • iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus
  • iPhone X, XR, XS, XS Max
  • iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14, Pro, Pro Max
  • iPhone 15, Pro, Pro Max
  • iPhone SE models

Gizmogo even buys iPhones with bad IMEI or that are network locked.

How Does the Process of Selling an iPhone Work?

Selling your used iPhone to Gizmogo only takes a few quick steps:

  • Visit their website
  • Get a quote
  • Accept the offer
  • Ship your phone
  • Get paid

It's really that simple. In just a few days you can conveniently sell your used iPhone and have cash sent directly to you.

How Much is Your Used iPhone Worth?

The amount Gizmogo will pay you for your used iPhone depends on the model, storage size, condition, and market value. In general, here is what you can expect to get:

  • iPhone 5 to iPhone 7 Plus: $20 to $150
  • iPhone 8 and newer: $100 to $500+

How Does Gizmogo Determine the Trade-In Price?

Gizmogo uses current market data to determine the value of every used iPhone they buy. They factor in:

  • Model
  • Storage
  • Condition
  • Market demand

Their pricing aims to reflect the true current market value, so you get the maximum payout. Gizmogo also monitors market fluctuations and adjusts their pricing accordingly.

What Payment Methods Does Gizmogo Offer?

Once they receive and inspect your traded in iPhone, Gizmogo has several payment options including:

  • PayPal
  • Check
  • Direct deposit
  • Zell
  • E-check
  • Cash App
  • Amazon Gift

Is Selling to Gizmogo Safe and Secure?

Yes, you can trust Gizmogo to handle your device and data securely when selling your used iPhone. Here are some of their safety assurances:

  • Secure shipping
  • Encrypted handling
  • Professional data wiping
  • Trusted resale
  • Industry leader

You can trust them to securely process your old iPhone while protecting your personal information.

Does Gizmogo Buy Other Used Devices?

Yes, Gizmogo buys all makes and models of smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and laptops. Some of the other top brands they purchase include:

  • Samsung Galaxy
  • Google Pixel
  • LG
  • Motorola
  • OnePlus
  • Sony
  • HTC
  • Nokia
  • BlackBerry
  • Microsoft Surface
  • Apple iPad and iPad Pro
  • Apple Watch
  • Apple MacBooks
  • Dell laptops
  • HP laptops
  • Gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox

Get Cash for Your iPhone Today

Now is the perfect time to sell your used iPhone and get instant cash. Gizmogo makes it fast, easy and secure to trade in your old device. Just visit their website for an instant price quote, ship your phone using their free prepaid label, and get paid quickly via PayPal or check.

With Gizmogo, you can trust you’re getting top dollar based on current market value. There are no hidden fees or expenses. Turn your old iPhone into cash today with Gizmogo!

Shagun Sharma is a business journalist.


