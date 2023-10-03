Secure your savings: Joyalukkas' Double Advantage offer delivers unbeatable gold price protection

John Paul Alukkas, Managing Director, Joyalukkas Group

Published: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM

Gold prices have dropped to its lowest ever in the past seven months. This would be the best time for jewellery shoppers to lock-in their rate and benefit from the Joyalukkas Double Advantage offer. The world's favourite jeweller, Joyalukkas has recently announced its Double Advantage offer wherein shoppers can pre-book their jewellery by paying only 10 per cent at the current gold rate and on pre-booking they also give a Dh250 diamond voucher.

With festivals like Dussehra and Diwali approaching in the coming months, this is the perfect time to invest in precious jewellery. It is also considered auspicious to buy jewellery during this time. Whether you are looking to expand your current collection or gift a loved one a precious piece of jewellery, Joyalukkas has got you covered.

The Joyalukkas Double Advantage offer gets you maximum value and has dual benefits. Firstly, it will protect you from any gold price hike, plus you will still enjoy the lowest rate. Also, if the gold price drops further, you will pay the lowest price even then.

John Paul Alukkas, managing director, Joyalukkas Group, said: “This is the best time to buy jewellery because gold prices are at its lowest in the past seven months, so it's the right time to make the festive season even more joyous with our Double Advantage offer. Shoppers can enjoy the lowest gold rate on pre-booking their gold jewellery, and they are protected even if the prices fluctuate. We are also giving our customers a diamond voucher on pre-booking. Also, for added convenience, customers can make advance bookings through the Joyalukkas mobile app, ensuring a fast and secure process. I would encourage all Joyalukkas patrons to make the most of this low gold rate. Remember, gold is the best investment you can make."

The Double Advantage offer is available across all Joyalukkas showrooms in the GCC regions, Malaysia, Singapore, the UK, and the US until October 31.