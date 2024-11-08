Secret to your child’s success: Uncover elite American boarding schools at Dubai Fair!

As parents, the quest to find the right educational path for your children is a monumental task. You want to ensure they receive the best opportunities for personal growth, academic success, and preparation for the future.

The American Boarding School Fair, coming to Dubai on November 10, 2024, is your chance to explore exceptional options that can shape your child’s future. The one-day event will be held at Windsor Ballroom of Grosvenor Hotel on November 10 between 3:00pm to 6:00 pm. Prior registration is needed for free admission to the event.

“This is not just an event; it’s an opportunity to meet representatives from over 30 prestigious American boarding schools, including renowned institutions like Blair Academy, Choate Rosemary Hall, and Northfield Mount Hermon. Parents and students alike can engage with admissions teams, alumni, and other families to gain invaluable insights into the boarding experience,” according to the organisers.

Key Highlights

• Holistic Development: Discover how American boarding schools foster a supportive ecosystem that promotes academic excellence while also nurturing life skills. From sports to arts, these schools offer a balanced approach to education, ensuring that your child thrives both academically and personally.

• Personalised Attention: Small class sizes mean more individualized attention from passionate educators. At the fair, you can learn how this personalized approach can benefit your child’s learning journey.

• Global Citizenship: With diverse student bodies, these schools prepare students to become empathetic and responsible global citizens. Engaging with peers from different backgrounds enriches their educational experience and broadens their worldview.

Why Choose an American Boarding School?

Choosing a boarding school can feel daunting, but the benefits are compelling. A well-rounded education goes beyond academics. The structured environment of a boarding school helps students develop independence, responsibility, and resilience—qualities that will serve them throughout their lives.

1. University Preparation: With nearly 99 per cent of boarding school students progressing to university, these schools are designed to equip your child with the skills and confidence needed for higher education.

2. Life Skills: The communal living experience at boarding schools teaches students to manage their schedules, take on responsibilities, and build lasting friendships, all while receiving support from dedicated faculty. 3. Comprehensive Guidance: The admission process can be overwhelming. At the fair, you’ll have access to expert advice that simplifies this journey. The event also includes a complimentary student profiling session from Sesameed Education to help you tailor your choices. Hear from Past Participants Don’t just take our word for it! Previous attendees have praised the fair for its wealth of information and the supportive environment it fosters. Theo, a student from last year’s event, remarked, “I learned about the unique programs each school offers.” Parents have echoed this sentiment, appreciating the preparation resources provided ahead of time. Your Next Steps Are you ready to give your child a transformative educational experience? Register now for the American Boarding School Fair and take the first step towards exploring a world of opportunities for your child’s future. Secure your spot now! Registration is free, but spots are limited, so act fast!

By attending this event, you’ll not only gain insights into the top boarding schools in America, but you’ll also find a supportive community of parents and educators dedicated to helping your child succeed. Don’t miss this chance to shape their future. We look forward to seeing you in Dubai!