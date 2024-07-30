Score big at Silicon Central Mall's 'Summer Hoops' and win a GAC GS8 SUV

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM

This summer, Silicon Central Mall is turning up the heat with an exciting basketball event! In collaboration with Taal Sports Global Inc., Never Quit Stay Fit Org, and Blue Arrows, the mall is proud to present the 'Summer Hoops' event—a one-of-a-kind basketball experience that will transform the Central Atrium into a vibrant court until August 4.

Unleash the Athlete Within

Get ready for an epic experience at Silicon Central’s brand-new basketball court—yes, inside a mall! Dive into the action with exclusive basketball sessions led by elite coaches who’ve trained players for the NBA G League and are connected with the NBA Retired Players Association. The mall invites boys and girls aged 5 to 15 to join in the action from 4 pm onwards each day. The best part? It's completely free!

And here’s the slam dunk: 40 lucky kids will score one month of FREE basketball training with top American college coaches at Dubai Sports World, DWTC. It’s the perfect chance to ignite your child’s passion and potential on the court. Don’t miss out!

Shop, Win, and Drive!

But that’s not all! As part of Dubai Summer Surprises, Silicon Central Mall is also running an exhilarating Shop. Win. Drive. promotion. Until August 31, every Dh200 spent at any retail store in the mall gives shoppers a chance to win one of six luxurious GAC GS8 SUVs. Imagine driving away in style while enjoying a shopping spree!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to keep kids active, engaged, and inspired while shopping for a chance to drive away in a new SUV. Head over to Silicon Central Mall this summer and create unforgettable memories!

Mark Your Calendars

Event: Summer Hoops Dates: July 25 to August 4 Time: 4 pm onwards Location: Central Atrium, Silicon Central Mall Fee: Free for kids aged 5 to 15

For more information, visit https://siliconcentral.ae/