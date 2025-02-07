Say 'Yes' to the new ASUS Zenbook Duo with Intel Core Ultra 2 Series

ASUS is redefining multitasking once again with the launch of the Zenbook DUO (2025) (UX8406CA), a powerful refresh of the ultraportable laptop featuring dual 14-inch 3K 120Hz OLED touchscreens. Designed for seamless collaboration and effortless productivity, the latest Zenbook Duo delivers an upgraded design, enhanced performance, and even more ways to do more—together. If you are looking for a fantastic Valentine’s deal, you will want to take advantage of our exclusive Valentine’s Week Bundle on the new Zenbook Duo (UX8406CA), which includes the additional Vivobook Go 14 Flip (TP1400) for FREE — the best gift of innovation for you and your loved one.

Valentine’s Week special offer: Dual happiness, doubled for two!

To mark the occasion, ASUS is introducing an exclusive limited-time bundle, embracing the spirit of dual happiness, doubled for two. With every purchase of the new Zenbook Duo (UX8406CA), customers will receive a Vivobook Go 14 Flip (TP1400) absolutely free. The deal is available on the ASUS Middle East eShop until February 16 and from all retailers from February 11 to February 16. For those looking for more options, the ASUS eShop is currently celebrating Zenbook Week until February 9, offering the best price on the Zenbook Duo 2024 (UX8406MA) along with a an exclusive 20 per cent discount on extended warranties, making it the perfect time to upgrade.

Zenbook Duo: Proven Success in the Ultraportable Market

Since its debut in 2024, the Zenbook Duo has been a game-changer, selling over 30 units per day and capturing a significant share of the Zenbook series sales. The 2025 model continues to build on its success with improved performance, longer battery life, and an even more refined dual-screen experience.

Key Features of the Zenbook Duo UX8406CA: Two 14-inch OLED Displays – 3K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate for vibrant and fluid visuals.

Intel Core Ultra Processor – Next-gen performance for seamless multitasking.

32GB RAM + 2TB SSD – Speed and storage for heavy workflows.

Compact and Lightweight – Weighs only 1.6kg, making it a perfect travel companion.

Horizontal Dual-Screen Mode – Ideal for office work, messaging, content creation, and entertainment.

Premium Magnesium Alloy Body – A sleek, durable design that maintains portability.

Price: Dh8999 for the Intel U9 processor and Dh6999 for the Intel U7 processor. Availability The all-new Zenbook Duo UX8406CA is available for pre-order with an exclusive Valentine’s week offer on ASUS eShop. Starting February 11, the Zenbook Duo UX8406CA, is officially arriving at leading retail stores across the UAE and GCC—just in time for a special Valentine’s Day celebration. Early purchasers will also have the chance to receive a limited-edition gift box featuring fresh roses and chocolates, making it a perfect ready-to-gift package, available at select Sharaf DG, Jumbo, and Emax stores in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Celebrate love and innovation hand in hand—unlock dual-screen power and share the joy of love together. This special offer is available until February 16, adding a touch of elegance to the Zenbook Duo experience.