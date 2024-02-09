Save big with Daiso Japan’s largest Ramadan collection and Haq Al Laila items

Published: Fri 9 Feb 2024, 11:26 AM

Daiso Japan, the number one Japanese value store in the UAE, offers over 80,000 products, with 800 new items every month, and most items are just Dh7.5. Daiso Japan has over 80 stores across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain, offering an extensive range of affordable products for everyday needs.

Embrace the cherished traditions of Ramadan with affordable prices at Daiso Japan! Explore the largest Ramadan collection featuring over 3,000 ranges of lanterns, lights, banners, hanging decorations, decorative ornaments, tableware, and more – all starting from just Dh5!

Celebrate Haq Al Laila with Daiso Japan:

There's always time to honor traditions. Daiso Japan's Hag Al Laila items are now available, featuring affordable prices and charming new styles. Choose from jute bags, baskets, mini backpacks, giveaway boxes, and more.

Illuminate Your Ramadan:

Traditional lanterns take centre stage, enhancing both the exterior and interior of your home. Choose from an array of attractive and colourful lanterns, along with decorative hanging electric and battery-operated lights in various designs and sizes.

Elevate Your Decor:

Infuse a magical touch into your living space with festive banners, danglers, hanging decorations and special light-up cushions. Transform your walls and seating area, adding a burst of fun and charm.

Enjoy your Iftar and Suhoor dining experience – The Daiso Japan Way:

Set a memorable dining experience with delightful ceramic dinnerware, Ramadan trays, tablecloth, mugs and much more. Opt for the convenience of disposable tableware, all with Ramadan theme – plates, glasses, spoons, and tissues – all available at minimal prices in Daiso Japan's wide range of disposables.

Take advantage of the opportunity to shop at any of Daiso Japan stores. Transform this Ramadan into something truly extraordinary with Daiso Japan's diverse and budget-friendly collection.

