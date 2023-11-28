Saudi HORECA Riyadh makes a comeback, raising the bar for the hospitality and food service experience

Published: Tue 28 Nov 2023, 7:31 PM

Marking a significant milestone in the anticipation of the hospitality industry, Saudi HORECA proudly declared its return for the 12th consecutive year. The highly acclaimed hospitality event kicked off on November 27 at the prestigious Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, ensuring a vibrant intersection of cutting-edge industry innovation and expert insights.

With the support of the esteemed Culinary Art Commission, Saudi HORECA co-locates with the globally notorious Salon du Chocolat et de la Patisserie, a world-famous chocolate showcase that originated in Paris and now graces more than 17 cities worldwide, including New York, Tokyo, and Dubai.

Hicham Al Rabbah, board member of SEMARK Group, and Joumana Damous Salameh, the CEO of Hospitality Services and co-organiser, graced the stage to deliver welcoming speeches during the opening ceremony.

During the announcing event, the jury of the top chef programme – including Chef Maroun Chedid, restaurateur, and media personality; Chef Robert Chinn, television presenter, restaurateur, and renowned cookbook author; and Chef Mona Mosly, the first Saudi woman to be recognised as a culinary pioneer and judge on The Taste reality cooking show – were honoured in the presence of Bassel Al-Radi, Saoud Al-Rajhi, Nayef Al-Rajhi, Eng. Hicham Al-Rabbah, Mohammed Al Ithnayn, and a group of hospitality professionals and several ambassadors.

“We are gathered here together to celebrate the profound impact of three chefs who have reimagined and continue to shape the culinary scene in the whole Middle East. As judges on the renowned Top Chef TV show, they have not only elevated the profession but have also inspired aspiring chefs to chase their dreams," said Salameh.

Spanning 30,000 sqm, HORECA Riyadh and Salon du Chocolat et de la Patisserie are set to showcase innovative products, the latest technologies, and services from 420 local, regional, and international companies. Indeed, more than 50,000 trade professionals are expected to visit the two shows during the three-day event, where they will have the opportunity to network, discover new opportunities and plan the future of their companies with prominent business owners and industry leaders.

Saudi Horeca and Salon du Chocolat et de la Patisserie will also feature exciting competitions, including the Hospitality Salon Culinaire, the Saudi Barista Competition and the Mocktail Zero Competition as well as the Chocolate Fashion Show, Choco Demo, Pastry Show, Cake Competitions and Salon du Chocolat Junior. The jury will comprise more than 60 chefs and experts, many of whom are attending from abroad.

Beside the competitions, Saudi HORECA will bring together more than 20 keynote speakers for a series of talks to tackle industry-related topics. Panel discussions will be held with hoteliers, food experts and tech firms, among others.

