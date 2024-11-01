Satisfied Souls: A heartfelt initiative delivering meals and hope

For Diwali 2022, Satisfied Souls distributed 2,500 festive boxes, and in 2023, they provided an additional 1,400.

Satisfied Souls, founded by Asmita Choudhary, is a non-governmental volunteer initiative dedicated to providing food to those in need and ensuring safety, dignity, and hope in every interaction.









Since its inception, the organisation has distributed over 40,000 meals and completed more than 225 food distribution drives, all aimed at supporting the blue collar workers, children, and women of the UAE. This inspiring endeavour began in May 2022, during the holy month of Ramadan, rooted in the desire to give back to the community.

With immense gratitude, Asmita expressed thanks to all the volunteers, sponsors, and supporters who have helped build and sustain satisfied souls. She also acknowledged the unwavering support of Abdullah Al Hosani from Al Jabeen Company and Shahul, who have been instrumental in driving this initiative forward. Satisfied Souls is more than just a meal provider; it is a community builder. The organisation actively celebrates with blue collar workers, children, and women, marking significant events like UAE National Day, Eid, Ramadan, Independence Day, Christmas, and Diwali with distributions and special events that foster unity and joy.

In a recent interview, Asmita Choudhary shared that her deep commitment to community welfare led to the founding of Satisfied Souls, with a clear mission: “to ensure that no one goes to bed hungry.” She added, “No one becomes poor by giving. When you nurture something, you grow with it. Satisfied Souls has taught me humility and deepened my sense of gratitude.”

Satisfied Souls is also dedicated to empowering women in the UAE, providing essential items, and organising social awareness programs that foster growth and resilience among women in need. This multi-dimensional support system exemplifies the organization’s mission, which extends beyond meal distribution to address the needs of the children, women, and blue-collar community, as well as satisfied souls helping to build the future of children by sharing happiness, playing fun games, children’s activities, and much more. The organisation’s consistent efforts have garnered recognition on platforms like LovinDubai, Tidding Official, and DubaiEye1038FM. Satisfied Souls is officially licensed through the Department of Community Development and continues to enhance its credibility and reach. Asmita believes: “One person may not change the world, but they can inspire others to make a difference.” This belief is reflected in the involvement of young volunteers who actively participate in Satisfied Souls’ drives. These young ambassadors pack and distribute food packages with a passion that extends beyond mere assistance; they bring joy and sustenance to families facing food insecurity. Their involvement teaches empathy and responsibility, showing that regardless of age, anyone can contribute meaningfully to their community.

As the organisation grows, Asmita Choudhary warmly invites others to join the cause, either as volunteers or contributors, furthering Satisfied Souls’ vision of a community where everyone is nourished—body and soul.