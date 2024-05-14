Samsung's 2024 TV lineup unboxed, bringing a new era of AI TV experiences to the Gulf

Nikola Aksentijevic, director and head of visual display division, Samsung Gulf Electronics.

Published: Tue 14 May 2024, 12:42 PM

Samsung Gulf Electronics today provided a closer look at its 2024 TV and soundbar lineup at the Unbox & Discover event in Dubai, showcasing the latest Neo QLED 8K and 4K, OLED TVs and soundbars. As the world's leading TV manufacturer for 18 consecutive years, Samsung's offerings at this year's event include AI TVs that elevate the home entertainment experience for consumers in the Gulf region with a range of powerful, AI-driven solutions.

Unbox and Discover 2024 explores Samsung's commitment to sustainability, smart connectivity, and transformative technology. It aims to demonstrate how screens can enrich our lives, with a focus on creating a connected, AI-enabled home environment.

AI remains a strategic focus in the Gulf, with the region poised to harness AI's potential to revolutionise industries and contribute significantly to the economy. Samsung's AI-powered TVs resonate with this vision, bringing advanced AI capabilities to homes across the region, aligning with the region's growing interest in smart homes. Samsung's latest TV offerings are, therefore, a step towards the interconnected, AI-driven future that the GCC aspires to lead.

Nikola Aksentijevic, director and head of visual display division, Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: "We are thrilled to introduce our latest lineup of cutting-edge TVs and soundbars to the Gulf region. Our 2024 products showcase Samsung's unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled home entertainment experiences through AI-powered innovation and user-centric design. We are confident that consumers in the GCC will appreciate the advanced features and seamless integration that our new lineup offers, elevating their viewing and listening experiences to new heights."

Elevating Senses With Neo QLED 8K: Clarity, Sound and Smart Experiences

Neo QLED 8K stands as the flagship of Samsung's latest TV lineup, equipped with the advanced NQ8 AI Gen3 processor and marking a significant leap in AI TV technology. This processor features a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that delivers twice the speed of its predecessor, along with an eightfold increase in neural networks from 64 to 512 — ensuring an exceptional viewing experience with crisp details, regardless of the input source.

Every scene on the Neo QLED 8K is a feast for the eyes, thanks to its AI-driven picture technology. It brings out the finest details with outstanding clarity and naturalness, from facial expressions to the most subtle nuances. With 8K AI Upscaling Pro, users' favorite shows and movies are transformed to closely match the 8K display, allowing them to enjoy the level of details and picture clarity that surpasses conventional 4K TVs. Additionally, AI Motion Enhancer Pro makes fast action smoother and clearer — a dream for sports fans — while Real Depth Enhancer Pro adds a lifelike depth to the picture and pulls viewers into the scene every time. All these features come together to redefine the big screen experience, setting a new standard in visual immersion.

The Neo QLED 8K also delivers precise audio powered by AI sound technology. This year's Active Voice Amplifier Pro now excels at extracting dialogue from background noise, ensuring every word is heard clearly. Object Tracking Sound Pro also enriches the audio experience by syncing the sound with on-screen action, creating a more dynamic and engaging viewing experience. Adaptive Sound Pro further refines the audio experience by intelligently adjusting the audio to the content and room acoustics, for a genuinely rich and lifelike sound.

The Neo QLED 8K also boasts AI features that understand and adapt to user needs. The AI Auto Game Mode kicks in during gaming, optimizing the visuals and audio for an even more immersive and engaging gaming experience. The AI Customization Mode adjusts the picture for each scene based on user preference, while AI Energy Mode saves power without compromising picture quality. These features ensure that Neo QLED 8K is easy, personalized, and energy efficient for all entertainment needs.

Available in two models, QN900D and QN800D, and in sizes of 65, 75, and 85 inches, the Neo QLED 8K lineup promises an unparalleled viewing experience that sets new standards in the premium large-screen category.

Smart Features With Samsung Tizen OS for Enhanced Integration and Personalisation

In 2024, Samsung's AI screens are set to redefine the user experience with advanced connectivity and a suite of smart features, apps and platforms. Leveraging the powerful Tizen OS, these innovations have created an ecosystem that is connected, personalized and secure. This allows devices to integrate effortlessly into users' digital worlds, transforming screens into a central hub for all their needs.

Samsung's latest TVs are designed to connect with a smart ecosystem immediately upon setup. The moment users turn on their new Samsung TV, the TV recognizes and connects to existing networks and devices, all orchestrated through a simple notification on users' smartphones. This effortless setup extends to all Samsung devices at home as well as third-party appliances and IoT devices, thanks to its compatibility with HCA and Matter. This eliminates the need for extra hubs, so everything from lighting to security sensors can be managed directly from the screen.

Samsung's 2024 screen lineup also brings integration with users' smartphones to new heights. Users can simply bring their smartphone near the TV to activate Smart Mobile Connect, which turns the device into a universal remote for the TV and connected home appliances. Additionally, in 2024, users can use their smartphones as game controllers with a customizable user interface (UI) and haptic feedback, offering convenient and enhanced gameplay at their fingertips.

Beyond connectivity, Samsung's 2024 Smart TVs also provide highly personalized experience with its apps and platforms. With the latest addition of widgets, TV screens are now personalized dashboards that allow users to easily monitor home status, camera feeds, energy usage, weather updates and more. Samsung is also introducing Samsung Daily+, a unified smart home platform that brings together a diverse range of apps, categorizing them into SmartThings, Health, Communication and Workspace, each aimed at elevating different facets of user lifestyles and home environments.

Security is paramount, and with Samsung Knox, every feature, app, and platform benefits from robust protection, allowing connected experiences to remain private and secure.

Expansive Lineup for All Entertainment Needs: Neo QLED 4K, OLED and Sound Devices

An expanded and enhanced range of TVs and sound devices designed to offer consumers a wider array of choices to suit diverse lifestyles and preferences is being introduced by Samsung this year. This comprehensive lineup underscores Samsung's commitment to innovation and a customer-centric approach.

The 2024 Neo QLED 4K lineup brings cutting-edge innovations from the latest Neo QLED 8K flagship TVs, elevating the viewing experience with groundbreaking features powered by the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor. This advanced chip breathes life into almost any content, rendering it in stunning 4K resolution. Enhanced by Real Depth Enhancer Pro and Quantum Matrix Technology, the screen ensures impeccable contrast even in complex scenes. With the world's first Pantone Validated display for color accuracy and Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience, Neo QLED 4K sets the bar for the ultimate 4K UHD experience. Neo QLED 4K will be available in sizes ranging from 55 to 98 inches, catering to diverse viewing environments.

Samsung is also introducing the world's first Glare-Free OLED, eliminating unnecessary reflection while preserving deep blacks and clear images under any lighting condition. Powered by the same formidable NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor as the Neo QLED 4K lineup, Samsung's OLED TVs boast features like the Real Depth Enhancer and OLED HDR Pro, bringing picture quality to new heights.

Additionally, with features such as Motion Xcelerator 144Hz ensuring smooth motion and quick response rates, Samsung OLED is the ultimate choice for gaming. Complemented by sleek designs, these OLED TVs elevate the viewing space. Available in three models — S95D, S90D, and S85D — ranging from 42 to 83 inches, there's a perfect fit for every home.

The 2024 lineup also includes the latest Q-Series Soundbar, Q990D, which boasts an 11.1.4-channel setup with Wireless Dolby Atmos. This model comes with a host of features that stand as a testament to Samsung's continued leadership as the world's best-selling soundbar brand for the past 10 years , featuring innovations such as Sound Grouping for pulsating, room-filling sound and an option for personal listening that allows users to enjoy their content through rear speakers without disturbing others.

The ultra-slim S800D and S700D soundbars continue to deliver exceptional audio quality in an unbelievably sleek and space-saving design. Plus, all Samsung soundbars come with advanced audio technologies like Q-Symphony, which seamlessly integrates Samsung TVs and soundbars for a masterfully orchestrated sound experience.

Lastly, Samsung has unveiled the all-new Music Frame, marrying premium audio with artistic design inspired by The Frame. This versatile device allows users to display personal pictures or artwork while enjoying wireless audio with smart features. Whether used as a standalone device or paired with a TV and Soundbar, the Music Frame promises an enhanced auditory experience that complements any space.

For more information or to pre-order Samsung's 2024 TV products, please visit Samsung.com.