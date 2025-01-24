Samit Event Group presents Georgian and Canadian pianists at Dubai Opera

Samit Event Group proudly presents a captivating two-part piano recital as part of the monthly ‘VIP Classical – Cultural Music Circle’ series. Featuring the exceptional talents of the young Georgian pianist David Khrikuli, as well as Canadian pianist Sanaz Sotoudeh, this event will take place at Dubai Opera Studio in Downtown Dubai on January 26.

Khrikuli, who will be performing for the first part of the concert, is a rising star in the world of classical music, known for his extraordinary technical skill and emotional depth. He has graced the stages of some of the world’s most renowned halls, including Carnegie Hall (New York), the Konzerthaus (Berlin), and the Palau de la Música (Barcelona), and has earned multiple accolades, including victories at the Aarhus International Piano Competition and the Arthur Rubinstein Young Pianists Competition. Recently, he was awarded the Special Jury Prize at the Dubai Classical Piano Competition.

Following him on stage after the interval will be Sotoudeh, an internationally-acclaimed pianist in her own right who has appeared in performances across Europe, North America, and the Middle East, with recitals at renowned venues like Dubai Opera, Wasl Dome, Theatre of Digital Arts Dubai, and Steinway Hall UAE. Renowned for her versatility, she has collaborated with celebrated musicians, artists, and orchestras worldwide, with her work being featured in live performances and interviews on prestigious platforms such as BBC Radio 3, Khaleej Times, Gazette Montreal, and Abu Dhabi TV.