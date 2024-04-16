Salman Khan's Being Strong partners with Danube Properties Dubai to take fitness to the next level

Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 3:28 PM

Danube Properties, the fastest-growing private real estate developer in the UAE, becomes the first to launch a gym designed using Salman Khan’s ‘Being Strong Fitness Equipment’ range. Situated within its latest iconic 65-storeyed skyscraper named Diamondz at Jumeirah Lake Tower in Dubai; this cutting-edge facility is set to revolutionise the fitness experience for customers keen to enjoy a healthy lifestyle by following a quality fitness regime. Diamondz by Danube is slated to be launched in Dubai on April 18.

Danube Properties becomes the first developer to partner with Salman Khan’s Being Strong; realising the importance of accessible state-of-the-art gymnasiums to work out and lead a healthy lifestyle in the fast-paced environment like Dubai. This isn't just another gym that many developers provide, Being Strong will offer top-of-the-class equipment which is also used by Salman Khan and will be available exclusively only for the residents of Diamondz by Danube.

Moreover, this association with Salman Khan marks a significant step. There's nothing short of perfection than partnering with Being Strong, a reputed gym equipment leader, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of fitness amenities within luxury real estate developments in Dubai.

Apartments in Diamondz come fully furnished with more than 40+ facilities and amenities that offer a great lifestyle in addition to health and lifestyle amenities including a health club, swimming pools, jogging track, sports arena, working space, business centre, meeting place, tennis court, barbecue area, jogging track, doctors on call including a gym with Being Strong fitness equipment by Salman Khan exclusively for residents which is otherwise a paid for facility.

Earlier this year, Danube Properties launched Bayz101, the tallest tower under the portfolio in the thriving district of Business Bay with spectacular views of the Dubai Skyline. And are back with Diamondz within just three months. The launch of Diamondz comes a few weeks after the sell-out of Bayz101 within two months of its launch. This reflects the vibrancy of Dubai’s real estate market where demand continues to outpace supply, encouraging us to launch projects in quick succession.

For additional information on Danube Properties, visit: www.danubeproperties.ae