SAB acquires Best Startup Story (BSS), expanding portfolio and empowering entrepreneurship

This strategic acquisition further enhances SAB's portfolio and strengthens its commitment to empowering entrepreneurship in the region

Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM

Start Any Business (SAB), a renowned business setup company in the UAE, has announced its recent acquisition of Best Startup Story (BSS), a prominent UAE startup magazine (www.beststartupstory.com). This strategic acquisition further enhances SAB's portfolio and strengthens its commitment to empowering entrepreneurship in the region.

Under the visionary leadership of CEO Vandana Joshi, Start Any Business has become a trusted name in the UAE's business setup industry. With a focus on simplifying the process of starting and expanding businesses, SAB offers comprehensive services to entrepreneurs, guiding them through every step of their entrepreneurial journey. The acquisition of Best Startup Story aligns perfectly with SAB's mission to support and inspire budding entrepreneurs, by showcasing success stories from the startup ecosystem.

Best Startup Story has established itself as a leading platform for recognising and promoting entrepreneurial achievements in the UAE. The magazine has been instrumental in bridging the resources gap for aspiring entrepreneurs. By sharing success stories, experiences, and insights of successful business owners, BSS has inspired countless individuals to pursue their dreams and make a mark in the UAE market.

The magazine showcases the remarkable achievements of startup founders, highlighting their journeys, challenges, and triumphs. By sharing these inspiring success stories, BSS not only acknowledges the hard work and dedication of entrepreneurs but also provides a platform for them to inspire others. The magazine's comprehensive coverage spans a wide range of industries, ensuring that every aspiring entrepreneur can find relatable and motivating stories within its pages.

"We are thrilled to welcome Best Startup Story to the Start Any Business family," said Joshi. "This strategic acquisition represents a significant milestone in our journey of fostering entrepreneurship in the UAE. With Best Startup Story as part of our portfolio, we aim to create a prominent platform that celebrates the achievements of entrepreneurs and encourages the youth in the UAE and beyond to start businesses in Dubai."

Start Any Business has acquired Best Startup Story for an undisclosed account for its commitment to nurturing the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the UAE. The existing team of Best Startup Story will continue working on the platform, assuring a seamless transition and keeping the high standards set by the magazine. Keshav Dutta, founder at Best Startup Story, will remain in his role, leveraging his expertise to further grow the platform and empower more entrepreneurs.

Start Any Business offers a wide range of services to support aspiring entrepreneurs in establishing their businesses in the UAE. From company registration and licensing to visa assistance and financial advisory, SAB provides comprehensive solutions tailored to the specific needs of each client. By adding Best Startup Story to their portfolio, SAB will also publish the success stories of business setup owners on this platform, amplifying their achievements and inspiring others in their entrepreneurial pursuits.

"This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional support to entrepreneurs in the UAE," added Joshi. "Through Best Startup Story, we aim to provide a platform for entrepreneurs to share their journeys, learn from each other's experiences, and foster a vibrant entrepreneurial community. We are excited about the future possibilities that this acquisition brings and the positive impact it will have on the startup ecosystem in the UAE."

Start Any Business looks forward to leveraging the acquisition of Best Startup Story to strengthen its position as a leading business setup and consultancy firm in the UAE. By expanding its portfolio and nurturing a culture of entrepreneurship, SAB aims to contribute to the growth and success of businesses in Dubai and beyond.

Entrepreneurs who choose Start Any Business for their UAE business setup will have the opportunity to showcase their inspiring startup stories in the prestigious Best Startup Story magazine. Their insightful interviews will be published, and their remarkable success stories will be shared with the world. This will benefit aspiring entrepreneurs in the UAE by getting insights on how to enter the market and succeed. They will have access to experiences and learn from their journey, gaining valuable knowledge and inspiration to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams in the thriving business landscape of the UAE.

For more information about Start Any Business and its services, please visit www.startanybusiness.ae.