At the COP29 side event titled 'Russia's Contribution to Strengthening Global Food Security', Sergey Tverdokhleb, deputy chairman of the Committee on Climate Policy and Carbon Regulation of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), delivered a powerful address on the intricate link between climate change and global food security. The session brought together prominent Russian officials, industry leaders, and international participants to discuss some of the world’s most critical issues.









Tverdokhleb highlighted the dual impact of climate change and emerging carbon regulations on global food systems. "The impact of floods, droughts, and other climate-related disasters directly reduces crop yields in many countries. Last month, several southern African nations declared a state of emergency due to severe grain and livestock losses, leaving over 10 million people in acute hunger," he stated.

At the same time, he cautioned against the unintended consequences of carbon regulations on food security. Using the European cross-border carbon tax as an example, he explained how such measures are likely to increase fertilizer costs, adversely affecting farmers in developing countries. “This will not only reduce revenues for these countries but also hinder their ability to subsidize food production and consumption,” he added.

The discussion echoed sentiments shared by Andrey Melnichenko, chair of the RSPP Committee on Climate Policy and Carbon Regulation, who previously warned of the detrimental effects of sanctions on global food security. In a 2022 interview, Melnichenko noted that projected fertilizer shipments lost to sanctions over 12 months could grow enough grain to feed over 200 million people. Despite these challenges, Tverdokhleb offered an optimistic outlook on the potential of agricultural climate projects. "Nature-based solutions in agriculture could address 35–40 per cent of global agricultural emissions while enhancing food security. These dual benefits must become a cornerstone of international climate initiatives," he emphasised. The event also underscored Russia's pivotal role in supporting the Global South through food and fertiliser exports. With a 25 per cent increase in fertilizer exports in the past year, Russia has significantly contributed to food security for 1.2 billion people worldwide. "Russian fertilizers provide 22 per cent of the nutrients used by farmers in these regions, underscoring their critical role in alleviating hunger and improving agricultural productivity," Tverdokhleb highlighted.

As the global community grapples with the intertwined challenges of climate change and food insecurity, Russia's commitment to fostering innovative solutions and supporting developing nations remains a beacon of hope.