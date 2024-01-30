Rubicon unveils Exotic Dragon Fruit Juice — A symphony of health and flavour

Published: Tue 30 Jan 2024, 5:31 PM

Rubicon, a global leader in exotic beverages, has announced the international launch of its latest innovation – Rubicon Dragon Fruit Juice. Focusing its launch in the GCC, this vibrant and exclusive drink is set to revolutionise the beverage industry.

Committed to natural goodness, Rubicon's Dragon Fruit Juice boasts no added sugar, sweeteners, preservatives, or artificial colours. This gluten-free and vegan-friendly beverage caters to a wide array of consumers, offering versatility.

Each sip delivers a refreshing exotic taste, with a blend of subtle sweetness and a berry- like zest. Its distinctive flavour profile makes it a standout in the beverage category. Rubicon Dragon Fruit Juice is a promising addition to the beverage portfolio of leading retailers, resonating with various audience, including trend-conscious customers.

Initially available at Lulu Hypermarkets, the juice’s availability will soon expand to all major supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online stores.

Jose Jacob, sales and marketing director at Rubicon, expresses his enthusiasm: "Rubicon Dragon Fruit Juice is a true game changer. Its natural appeal and unique, flavourful taste meet the growing demand for wholesome yet delicious beverages. We are excited to introduce this exotic flavour to the GCC market."

Rubicon's retail distribution in the UAE is managed by Truebell Marketing, a leading distributor in the region. Truebell Marketing will play a crucial role in introducing Rubicon Dragon Fruit Juice to various retailers across the UAE.

Renowned for delivering innovative and delightful fruit beverages, Rubicon continues to capture the essence of nature's finest fruits in every pack.

For more information, visit Rubicon Exotic