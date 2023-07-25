Rising from the ashes: The entrepreneurial journey of Mohammed Hammadi
Every entrepreneur has their personal and professional motivation for going into business.
Whether it's the desire to change their community and the world at large or pursuing personal freedom, most entrepreneurs are rule breakers. These are the people who brave the long nights, relentless ridicule, aching failures, and gut-wrenching doubt that comes with charting an unfamiliar path. Heedless of the loneliness and uncertainty, they soldier on toward success and conquer no matter how long it takes. Bahraini entrepreneur Mohammed Hammadi is one such individual who exemplifies the power of resilience and unwavering self-belief.
Born in 1986 in the dynamic city of Manama, Bahrain, Hammadi discovered the benefits of hard work early. As a teenager, he tried his hand at everything from summer jobs at fast-food joints to cleaning services. Later, he worked as a security guard at a bank, a driver, and a government employee at a lab. Thanks to his determination and work ethic, he steadily climbed the corporate ladder only to realise the path he sought was not linear. While the steadiness of the jobs he held was alluring, Hammadi craved the freedom and creativity being his own boss afforded. He chose to resign in 2015 and concentrate on his business.
However, that decision ushered in some of the darkest years of Hammadi's life. With a budding business and no additional income, he found himself drowning in overwhelming debts and responsibilities. Additionally, he also faced ridicule, rejection, and disapproval even from his own family. That took a toll on his mental health, resulting in a huge psychological strain. Despite that, Hammadi knew he could not turn back. He had to move forward and succeed no matter what. That decision reignited his self-belief and refueled his ambition.
Over the next few months, Hammadi rebuilt his life and soared to heights once considered unattainable. He gave everything he had to his company, V Crown Team, and scaled it to greater heights. Today, the enterprise boasts a monthly sales turnover of over 1.5 million. More importantly, it symbolises a man’s journey to achieving financial freedom and transforming not only his life but also those of his family, friends, and numerous others linked to his business.
"Getting back up from failure is cruel sometimes, especially when people watch you," Hammadi shares. This, he explains, is when you need faith more than ever. "I know that I am stronger than all the pain and suffering because of my faith in God and my faith in myself. Today, my family is proud of me as a person whose life changed after years of suffering," he adds.
For other entrepreneurs, especially the young ones from backgrounds such as his, Hammadi's is more than just a story; it is an inspiration and a lesson. His journey reminds us that pain is only temporary when you have a dream, and that the bitter sting of failure can pave the way to sweet success if you don’t give up. Hammadi's life is also a powerful reminder of the importance of faith when life beats you down and how you can harness it to fan the dying embers of your dream. His life story is a testament that even when standing alone in the face of adversity, you can indeed rise from the ashes to touch the sky.