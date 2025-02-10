Riot Games and EGA MENA launch ‘Playgrounds’ – A new competitive ecosystem for League of Legends players in the Middle East

Riot Games MENA, in collaboration with the Esports and Gaming Agency MENA (EGA), has unveiled Playgrounds, a groundbreaking competitive platform for League of Legends players in the Middle East. The platform is designed to offer an immersive and thrilling experience, with a special focus on local talent and community engagement.

Playgrounds aims to elevate the competitive experience for players on the Middle East Server by introducing the Middle East Pass (ME Pass). This pass operates similarly to an in-game Battle Pass, providing players with the opportunity to earn exclusive in-game items and Loyalty Points simply by playing. As players progress through the ME Pass, they will unlock new tiers, complete missions, and gain valuable rewards that are tailored to the region’s gaming culture.

Through the ME Pass, players will be able to accumulate Loyalty Points on a leaderboard, with the chance to win additional exclusive rewards at the end of the Noxus Season. The programme also features a series of organised tournaments, including 1v1 and 5v5 formats, ensuring that players of all ranks can participate and compete. Exclusive rewards for Playgrounds participants include $20,000 in cash prizes, along with $200,000 worth of in-game rewards. Players can win Hextech Chests, Mystery Skins, custom gaming keyboards, figurines, and much more.

"Playgrounds not only supports a competitive environment but also builds a deeper connection between players and the MENA region’s gaming ecosystem," said Hakim Abou Nahel, organized play manager for MEA at Riot Games. "We are excited to offer these new avenues for players to showcase their skill, earn valuable rewards, and ultimately qualify for the prestigious Arabian League." In addition to these competitive features, Playgrounds will also host a High Elo circuit qualifier, giving two teams the chance to earn a spot in the Road to Arabian League. With qualifiers held on both the ME and EUW servers, the top teams will battle for a coveted place in the professional League of Legends scene. "The Esports and Gaming Agency MENA (EGA MENA) is thrilled to announce its partnership with Riot Games to launch Playgrounds," said Karim Mousa, founder of EGA MENA. "We are incredibly excited to partner with Riot Games to develop and bring Playgrounds to life. This platform represents a significant step forward in engaging the vibrant MENA player community. By delivering a dedicated MENA pass, thrilling tournaments, and unique experiences tailored specifically for our region, we’re creating a League of Legends experience unlike any other – one that’s truly for our local players."

With Playgrounds, Riot Games and EGA MENA are taking significant strides in building a thriving ecosystem tailored specifically for the Middle East, further solidifying League of Legends as one of the most beloved games in the region.