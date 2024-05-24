Ring empowers pet parents with smart home security solutions

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 4:10 PM

For pet owners in the Middle East who want to keep an extra pair of eyes on their favorite companions, home security brand Ring, offers a number of devices with unique capabilities to keep an eye on furry friends. With advanced motion detection, live view and two-way talk, Ring devices are an easy way to help protect one’s home, family, and pets.

Based on insights from the recent Pet World Arabia exhibition in Dubai, the pet care industry in the UAE has surged to a value of $300 million. With around 1.5 million pet owners in the country, UAE’s pet industry now forecasts a 500 per cent growth by 2025.

"Homeowners can ensure their peace of mind knowing that they can check in on their pets at any time if they have run out for a quick errand," said Mohammad Meraj Hoda, vice president – emerging markets at Ring. "With Ring, homeowners can check on their pets remotely, reducing anxiety for owners, and allowing them to stay connected even while they’re away."

Speak to Your Pets from Anywhere

Available on all Ring indoor and outdoor security cameras, live view allows owners to see what a pet is up to in real time. All Ring devices can be set up, linked together and managed from the free Ring App, providing pet owners with real-time access to their pet’s whereabouts from their smartphones, no matter where they are.

The Two-Way Talk feature allows owners to talk directly to their pet, giving them commands or just keeping them at ease with the sound of their voice. It also enables dog owners to communicate and have a quick chat with their dog walker.

For pets that love to roam the great outdoors, Ring’s outdoor Security Cameras provide protection, day or night. Ring’s Spotlight and Floodlight Cams feature a wide-angle view and powerful motion-activated LED lights, so owners can keep their pets in sight while they're playing out in the garden. If a pet likes to explore the backyard at night, the camera’s bright lighting and Colour Night Vision makes it easier to see no matter where a pet is exploring, allowing their owner to ensure they’re not straying or wandering away. Peace of Mind for New Pet Parents Welcoming a new pet can be a stressful time, both for the owners and the pet. This experience can be made less anxious for the new arrival by setting up a special ‘pet nook’ for them to relax in. A Ring Stick Up Cam Battery can easily be installed nearby to keep an eye on the new pet while it adjusts to its surroundings. Versatile enough to go inside or out and with a wire-free design, Stick Up Cam Battery can be put wherever it’s needed, moved when needed and is a flexible way to look out for one’s pets. Alternatively, for pet parents looking for something small in size but big on peace of mind, Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) can be placed almost anywhere and its simple plug-in installation means pet owners will be set to protect in no time.

Ring can keep pets safe in more ways than one. For example, if they notice their pet behaving strangely and want to show their vet, with a Ring Protect Plan subscription, customers can save, share and download video recordings of their events for up to 180 days. Easy-to-install and offering an extensive range of features, Ring devices are the perfect addition to make any home even more pet-friendly.