Revolutionising thyroid care at Reem Hospital: Dr Ali Bernard pioneers fast and minimally invasive thyroid tumour removal

Reem Hospital proudly celebrates a groundbreaking achievement in thyroid care, spearheaded by Dr Aly Bernard Khalil, consultant endocrinologist and head of the department of endocrinology. Dr Aly successfully performed a revolutionary thyroid tumor ablation procedure in just 20 minutes, utilising cutting-edge thermal ablation technology. This innovative approach represents a significant leap forward in thyroid treatment, providing patients with a faster, less invasive alternative to conventional surgeries.

The landmark procedure, carried out at Reem Hospital, employed advanced techniques that minimise disruption to surrounding tissues, resulting in quicker recovery times and reduced complications. Unlike traditional thyroid surgery—which often involves large incisions and lengthy recovery periods—thermal ablation uses precisely targeted heat to destroy the tumour. A small probe, inserted directly into the tumour site, delivers controlled heat to reduce the tumour size while sparing healthy thyroid tissue.

Thermal ablation leverages heat generated by radiofrequency or laser energy to target and eliminate abnormal tissue. Performed under local anesthesia, the technique ensures precision and safety. By focusing exclusively on the tumour, the procedure leaves the surrounding healthy tissue untouched, offering patients a minimally invasive and highly effective treatment option.

This advanced method offers numerous benefits, including minimal discomfort, shorter recovery times, and reduced risks of complications such as infection and scarring. Patients can typically return home just two hours after the procedure and resume normal activities much sooner than with traditional surgeries. For those seeking an alternative to large incisions, stitches, and extended downtime, thermal ablation is an ideal choice—particularly for patients experiencing localised symptoms or those who prefer to avoid surgery altogether. Dr Aly Bernard’s expertise, combined with Reem Hospital’s state-of-the-art facilities, has established the hospital as a leader in innovative medical care. This successful case underscores Reem Hospital’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of modern healthcare by offering effective and efficient treatment options. "We are thrilled to bring this groundbreaking procedure to our patients,” said Dr Aly Bernard. "Thermal ablation represents the future of thyroid care, providing a safer, faster, and more comfortable alternative to traditional surgery."

