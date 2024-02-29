Revolutionising business setup services with RAKEZ: A&A Associate launches strategic kiosk in Sharjah, in collaboration with leading economic zone
The initiative aims to promote RAKEZ packages and introduce a convenient business setup service at the clients' doorstep
Leading business consultancy A&A Associate this week took a significant step in redefining business setup services in the country with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art kiosk at Sahara Centre, Sharjah. In collaboration with RAKEZ (Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone), this initiative aims to promote RAKEZ packages and introduce a convenient business setup service at the clients' doorstep.
"It's all about empowering entrepreneurs with seamless business setup," said Robin Phillip, founder and group CEO of A&A Associate that was recently included in the Best Workplaces in UAE list for the year 2024, not long after becoming the only consulting company in the UAE to achieve the Superbrands and Great Place to Work status last year. "The newly launched kiosk at Sahara Centre will serve as a one-stop destination for entrepreneurs seeking efficient and hassle-free business setup solutions. A&A Associate, in partnership with RAKEZ, will leverage this strategic location to provide comprehensive information on RAKEZ packages, highlighting the advantages and benefits for potential investors."
Doorstep Business Setup Services: Bringing Convenience to Your Door
In addition to the Kiosk at Sahara Centre, A&A Associate also introduced an innovative approach to business setup services wherein entrepreneurs will now be able to avail themselves of doorstep services with experts from A&A Associate facilitating the entire business setup process at the client's convenience. "This initiative is part of the company's commitment to making the business setup journey as smooth as possible for its clients," added Phillip.
The key features of the new smart kiosk include RAKEZ package information that will help future entrepreneurs learn about the diverse range of business packages offered by RAKEZ, tailored to meet the unique needs of entrepreneurs and consultation services, thanks to dedicated consultants available at the kiosk to address inquiries and provide personalised advice while guiding entrepreneurs through the business setup process.
There are also promotional offers for entrepreneurs choosing RAKEZ packages through A&A Associate. "Our collaboration with RAKEZ and the launch of the kiosk at Sahara Centre underline our commitment to simplifying the business setup journey. We believe in making entrepreneurship accessible to all and are proud to bring RAKEZ's offerings closer to aspiring business owners," said Phillip. "We invite entrepreneurs, business enthusiasts, and the community at large to visit the Sahara Centre kiosk and explore the diverse opportunities available through RAKEZ. Discover a new era of convenience and efficiency in business setup services."