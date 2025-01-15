Revealed: Khaleej Times Best Places to Work in the UAE, powered by WorkL

The official Khaleej Times Best Places to Work in the UAE, powered by WorkL has been published on January 15, 2025, showcasing the Best Places to Work in the UAE.

Aamro Group of Companies, ADG Legal, and KnowBe4 have been celebrated as top employers, showcasing their dedication to fostering innovation and employee wellbeing in their respective industries. Dubai Duty Free, a global leader in airport retail since 1983, also received accolades for its significant contribution to the economy and exemplary workplace culture.

The Shangri-La Group, renowned for its luxury hospitality services across over 100 global properties, was highlighted for its commitment to creating inclusive and supportive environments for employees.

The comprehensive list of winners recognises organisations with the highest levels of employee engagement, experience and wellbeing in the UAE.

How the survey works

The Khaleej Times partnered with employee-experience platform WorkL to deliver fresh insights into what makes a Best Place to Work. The Khaleej Times Best Places to Work awards survey uses 27 questions from WorkL’s employee engagement survey, developed by behavioural scientists, data analysts, psychologists, business leaders, academics and other independent parties to most accurately monitor employee engagement, wellbeing and discretionary effort in the workplace.

To achieve a high overall engagement score, an organisation must score well across WorkL’s six-step framework:

1. Reward and Recognition

2. Instilling Pride 3. Information Sharing 4. Empowerment 5. Wellbeing 6. Job Satisfaction Lord Mark Price, Founder of WorkL comments: “I’m absolutely delighted for this year's winners of the Khaleej Times Best Places to Work in the UAE, powered by WorkL. Many brilliant companies entered the awards in the hopes of being recognised, so it’s a real achievement to have made the list. WorkL are proud to power these awards and support organisations in retaining and recruiting the very best employees.”

Entries for the 2025 Khaleej Times Best Places to Work in the UAE are now open at https://workl.com/business/workplace-awards/khaleej-times-uae/.