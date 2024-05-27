REVE Chat announces version 4.0: IM and live chat integration makes customer engagement better

Published: Mon 27 May 2024, 2:52 PM

The highly anticipated Version 4.0 of REVE Chat has been launched. REVE Chat is a leading customer interaction solution provider based in Singapore. This new version is a big step forward in customer connection because it combines Instant Messaging (IM) and Live Chat features effectively that websites can become immersive IM platforms for visitors. This creative method not only makes people more interested, but also leads to higher response rates and lowers the overall cost of digital advertising.

Software as a Service (SaaS)-based bidirectional Live Chat and Chatbot solutions are what REVE Chat does best. Businesses can communicate with each other from a single platform with REVE Chat, which includes websites and popular messaging apps like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram.

Essential information about version 4.0 of REVE Chat:

Live chat widget with chat history: This widget makes it easy to reach conversations from the past and has an interface that looks and works like popular messaging apps. Agents can respond to messages even when visitors aren't online with Offline Messaging. This way, visitors can catch up on chats when they come back to the website.

Enhanced agent tools: These are features that help agents better understand what visitors want before they start a chat, which increases involvement.

Advanced dashboard: This gives you more in-depth information that helps you make decisions based on data and improves performance.

M Rezaul Hasan, CEO of REVE Chat remarked how excited he was about this game-changing update, stating "The connectivity of Instant Messaging and Live Chat in REVE Chat Version 4.0 represents a significant advancement in the customer engagement platform." The constructive feedback from our users drives us to keep coming up with innovative concepts and exploring new paths. As part of its ongoing effort to change the way fintech customers are engaged, REVE Chat showed off Version 4.0 at the prestigious Dubai Fintech Summit, where it was met with great interest from businesses all over the world. Many well-known brands around the world trust REVE Chat, such as The National Institute of Transparency of the Mexican Government, Legrand (France), PublicGold (Malaysia), the Canadian Hearing Institute, iNeuron (India), 10 Minute School (Bangladesh), bKash (Bangladesh), and Guardian Life Insurance (Bangladesh).

