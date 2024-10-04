Renowned Bollywood singer Mika Singh lights up Kanz Jewels at Dubai’s Gold Souq

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 12:22 PM

Bollywood superstar Mika Singh made a sparkling appearance at Kanz Jewels, a leading name in the jewellery industry, during his visit to Dubai’s famed Gold Souq. His presence drew an enthusiastic crowd of fans, creating a buzz that quickly filled the store, making it challenging for the staff to manage the excitement, ultimately leading to Mika Singh’s early departure.

Singh, celebrated for his chart-topping songs and electrifying stage presence, was delighted to visit Kanz Jewels. He shared his enthusiasm, saying: “I’ve always been a fan of Dubai — the City of Gold.”

Anil Dhanak, managing director of Kanz Jewels, warmly welcomed the Bollywood icon, saying: "It was a privilege to host such a renowned artist. Mika Singh’s energy and passion for music resonate with the vibrancy of our jewels. We are excited to explore future collaborations that reflect his unique style and charisma." Though his visit was brief, Singh’s interaction with fans and the showcase of Kanz Jewels left a lasting impression on everyone in attendance.

The atmosphere was electric, and the memorable encounter promises to be a topic of conversation for weeks to come.