Renowned Bollywood singer Mika Singh lights up Kanz Jewels at Dubai’s Gold Souq

Ras Al Khaimah Real Estate Open Day: Nationwide Excellency Middle East Properties celebrates resounding success
The event attracted a diverse audience of investors and prospective property buyers
Bollywood superstar Mika Singh made a sparkling appearance at Kanz Jewels, a leading name in the jewellery industry, during his visit to Dubai’s famed Gold Souq. His presence drew an enthusiastic crowd of fans, creating a buzz that quickly filled the store, making it challenging for the staff to manage the excitement, ultimately leading to Mika Singh’s early departure.
Singh, celebrated for his chart-topping songs and electrifying stage presence, was delighted to visit Kanz Jewels. He shared his enthusiasm, saying: “I’ve always been a fan of Dubai — the City of Gold.”
Anil Dhanak, managing director of Kanz Jewels, warmly welcomed the Bollywood icon, saying: "It was a privilege to host such a renowned artist. Mika Singh’s energy and passion for music resonate with the vibrancy of our jewels. We are excited to explore future collaborations that reflect his unique style and charisma." Though his visit was brief, Singh’s interaction with fans and the showcase of Kanz Jewels left a lasting impression on everyone in attendance.
The atmosphere was electric, and the memorable encounter promises to be a topic of conversation for weeks to come.
The Sustainability Champions programme was officially launched during the World Economic Forum Special Meeting in Riyadh
Emirates Hospital Jumeirah Cardiology Department becomes first private sector hospital in UAE to use PFA Technology
The new 6,400 sq ft facility will include a premium lounge and a more spacious general waiting area, providing enhanced comfort for applicants
The momentous occasion will be honoured by the presence of Yusuff Ali, chairman of Lulu Group International, who will inaugurate the store, marking a significant milestone in Meralda’s global growth journey
Brings leading CNS products, including a product for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis, to new territories
The partnership has been pivotal in delivering innovative insurance solutions to customers across the UAE
The three new fragrances are now available exclusively across Ajmal Perfumes' UAE showrooms