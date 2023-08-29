Reinventing checkout: One-click ignites e-commerce conversions

Published: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 3:38 PM Last updated: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 3:39 PM

In the fast-paced world of e-commerce, where every second counts and convenience is king, e-commerce retailers are constantly seeking innovative ways to enhance the shopping experience for their customers.

Careem has now launched a one-click checkout product that allows its millions of users to complete an e-commerce transaction in a single click.

The evolution of checkouts for online retailers

The checkout process has come a long way since the early days of e-commerce. From filling out lengthy forms to manually entering credit card information, the steps involved have often been seen as tedious and time-consuming.

This has led to frustration among shoppers and has, in turn, affected conversion rates for online retailers. Recognising this challenge, e-commerce retailers are now embracing innovations that simplify and streamline the checkout process.

This is where one-click checkout comes into play. With a single click, customers can breeze through checkout by eliminating the hassle of repeatedly entering their payment and shipping information.

The service links customer payment and location details saved on the Careem app to an online shopping website or app to autofill details in one click using an OTP-based, one-time authentication.

This frictionless process significantly reduces cart abandonment rates , propels conversions , and enhances the overall shopping journey.

The numbers speak volumes for online retail business

Let's take a closer look at some statistics that underscore the impact of One-Click Checkout on e-commerce:

Reduced Cart Abandonment: According to a study by Baymard Institute, the average cart abandonment rate stands at a staggering 69.57 per cent. However, businesses that have implemented One-Click Checkout such as 6th Street, Idealz and others have witnessed a substantial reduction in this metric, leading to more completed carts and increased revenue.

Conversion Boost: Data from Monetate reveals that personalised shopping experiences lead to a 10-15 per cent increase in conversion rates. One-Click Checkout, with its personalised approach, aligns perfectly with this trend, offering merchants a powerful tool to elevate their conversion rates with an exceptional and blazing fast checkout experience on their e-commerce store.

Mobile Optimisation: With the surge in mobile shopping, a seamless checkout experience is paramount. The Mobile Optimisation Initiative reports that slow and cumbersome checkouts result in a 53 per cent cart abandonment rate on mobile devices. Implementing One-Click Checkout on mobile apps with a light and optimised SDK can be a game-changer for online retail.

Streamlining the Checkout Process

Shoppers expect a fast, easy, and robust online shopping experience that has historically been a bottleneck for many e-commerce retailers. One-Click Checkout addresses this challenge head-on by eliminating the need for users to repeatedly enter their payment and shipping information.

In the Middle East, one name stands out when it comes to pioneering One-Click Checkout — Careem Pay. Careem Pay’s One-Click Checkout leverages the power of the Careem Everything App to enable e-commerce retailers a seamless checkout experience along with a plethora of e-commerce add-ons such as wallet payments, real-time serviceability, fraud protection, and much more.

How does it work? One Click Checkout autofills payment, shipping, and personal information from its growing database of 50 million+ shoppers, allowing them to shop and checkout from your store in seconds. This leads to reduced cart abandonment rates and increased conversions for merchants.

This not only saves time for customers but also builds trust as sensitive information is never shared with online retailers and is kept secure in the Careem App.

On top of this, retailers using Careem Pay's One-Click Checkout connect to over 50 million + registered Careem customers that could shop and checkout from their store.

The solution significantly reduces cart abandonment rates, drives higher conversions, and boosts your bottom line. Make the switch to one-click checkout today and pave the way for a more streamlined and successful e-commerce journey tomorrow.

— Shagun Sharma is a business journalist