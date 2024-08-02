Registration open for 29th International Conference and Exhibition in Ashgabat

Published: Fri 2 Aug 2024, 10:32 AM

Registration is now officially open for the highly anticipated 29th International Conference and Exhibition, 'Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan — 2024' (OGT 2024). Scheduled to take place from October 23-25, in Ashgabat, this premier event is organised by the State Concerns “Turkmengas” and “Turkmennebit” in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan. More than 100 delegates from 20 countries have already registered to participate in OGT 2024.

The purpose of the conference is to strengthen regional dialogue on the further sustainable development of the energy sector and to expand opportunities for attracting direct foreign investment into Turkmenistan’s oil and gas industry. Participation and business meetings on the sidelines of the conference will raise awareness among potential investors about new investment projects in Turkmenistan’s oil and gas complex, the next stages of development of the Galkynysh gas field, optimisation of oil and gas production at mature fields, development of offshore blocks in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea, renewable energy sources, and environmental aspects in the development of hydrocarbon resources.

The Conference and Exhibition will be an excellent platform for discussing the latest developments in the global energy sector, regional and global trends affecting the development of Turkmenistan's energy sector, issues of energy diplomacy, and major regional projects, including the construction of the TAPI pipeline. The business programme will include sessions on the following topics: a plenary session will discuss new trends in the global energy market and prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation; there will also be presentations on commodities for the energy transition with key trends and investment opportunities. Special attention will be paid to the role of technological innovation and human capital in the energy transition, including the key role of natural gas as a low-carbon fuel. Separate sessions will highlight environmental aspects in hydrocarbon development aimed at reducing methane and CO2 emissions, as well as accelerating the monetisation of natural resources through new alternative energy projects.

The organisers expect the OGT 2024 to be attended by a record number of heads of leading international energy companies, heads of international organisations, and the world's leading financial institutions, who will share their experience and discuss regional and global trends affecting the development of Turkmenistan's oil and gas complex. Last year's event attracted more than 700 delegates, of which more than 400 were delegates coming from abroad, representing almost 50 countries. Organisers will provide visa support to all registered delegates.

Registration for in-person participation is open until October 13. More detailed information about the conditions for participation in the conference can be found on the event website: www.ogt-turkmenistan.com