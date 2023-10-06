Reem Mall raises awareness about breast cancer with week-long activities

Published: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM Last updated: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 10:51 AM

Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi’s latest signature retail, leisure, and dining destination on Reem Island is set to raise awareness about breast cancer during October. Acknowledged worldwide as breast cancer awareness month, starting from October 5 to 12, will see a variety of events, activities, and public programmes hosted in the mall situated in the heart of new Abu Dhabi.

This year, Reem Mall has announced several initiatives to raise awareness within the community. The mall has collaborated with a lineup of health, wellness and lifestyle brands to drive the cause further during Pink October. These include Mediclinic – Reem Mall, Bin Sina, Al Majed Oud, Medicina, WOW Salon, Supercare Pharmacy, K-Lynn, Sunglass Hut, Tips & Toes, FitnGlam, and Al Jaber Optical. Recognising the mall’s position as an integral part of the community, Reem Mall stands firm in its dedication to promoting health and well-being. The mall further invites the larger community to participate in spreading awareness and supporting this significant cause.

To drive the cause of well-being further, Reem Mall has entered a strategic partnership with the distinguished healthcare provider, Mediclinic— Reem Mall, to offer free checkups, health information, resources, and educational materials, as well as discount vouchers for mammogram tests. Visitors can gain valuable insights into early detection, prevention, and the importance of regular screenings.

The festivities were kicked off with an exciting motorcycle parade with bikers represented by the Hawks Club Abu Dhabi on September 30 to demonstrate their support and initiate conversation about the cause. On October 5, Reem Mall hosted a breast cancer awareness media lunch at Bateel Café in collaboration with Mediclinic - Reem Mall. The event began with a panel of doctors and breast cancer survivors, followed by lunch at the newly opened Bateel Café, the largest in Abu Dhabi.

Award-winning and globally renowned florist Adam Afara created a pink-themed flower sculpture with live music from 10 am to 1 pm. The sculpture formed a centerpiece denoting the mall’s commitment to the cause throughout the awareness month. Afara has received numerous accolades, such as the WeddingWire Couples Choice Award and The Knot Best of Weddings Award, among others. He is also known for his contributions to various philanthropic causes, such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Throughout the week, retailers at Reem Mall will be providing free services and special offers for mall's visitors. Bin Sina Pharmacy will offer special promotional deals, Medicina Pharmacy will provide pink makeup bags, stress balls, and samples as free giveaways, Supercare Pharmacy will offer free skin analysis with sampling and gifts with purchases on select skincare brands, K-Lynn will provide a 25 per cent discount promotion, and FitnGlam will offer a free class in the mall on October 12.

To find out more about pink October events and promotions, visit Reem Mall in Reem Island, Abu Dhabi or visit the website www.reemmall.ae.