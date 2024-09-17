Reem Hospital’s International Neuro and Spine Symposium 2024 delivers groundbreaking insights

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 11:49 AM

Reem Hospital proudly announces the resounding success of its International Neuro and Spine Symposium, held on September 16 at the Rosewood Hotel Abu Dhabi. This highly anticipated event brought together a global assembly of neuro and spine care experts to explore the latest advancements, challenges, and innovations in the field.

The symposium, organised in collaboration with leading specialists in neurology and spinal surgery, provided an in-depth examination of the most recent developments in neuro and spine medicine. Known for its commitment to excellence and innovation in healthcare, Reem Hospital hosted this prestigious event to empower medical professionals with cutting-edge knowledge and expertise.

The symposium garnered an exceptional response from healthcare professionals, underscoring the significance of such educational forums. Attendees had the opportunity to engage with world-renowned experts, participate in stimulating discussions, and network with peers from around the globe.

Mr. Zaid Al Siksek, Chairman of Reem Hospital, commented, “We are privileged to host the International Neuro & Spine Symposium, fostering knowledge exchange among leading specialists. At Reem Hospital, we are committed to advancing medical science and improving patient care. As the first hospital in the UAE and MENA region to perform augmented reality spine surgery, we are proud to be at the forefront of technology and innovation, driving excellence in healthcare.

Mr. Clancey Po, CEO of Reem Hospital, added, “The International Neuro & Spine Symposium was a remarkable success, highlighting the rapid advancements and evolving practices in neuro and spine medicine. We curated a program featuring leading experts who shared invaluable insights into the latest breakthroughs, ensuring attendees received top-notch Updates to enhance patient outcomes.”

Dr. Issam Khoury’s presentation on Percutaneous Laser Disc Decompression (PLDD) was a captivating dive into a cutting-edge spinal surgery technique that's changing the game for back pain relief. With a blend of science and real-world impact, he showcased how this minimally invasive procedure uses a laser to tackle herniated discs with remarkable precision. It was a comprehensive exploration of an innovative technique in spinal surgery aimed at enhancing patient outcomes.

Dr. Wael Chabban's presentation on Augmented Reality (AR) Applications in Spine Surgery was an insightful glimpse into the future of medicine. Imagine surgeons wearing AR glasses, turning complex spinal procedures into a high-tech marvel. Reem Hospital, as the first in the UAE and MENA region to perform AR spine surgery, showcased how this cutting-edge technology is not only enhancing surgical precision but also revolutionizing the entire landscape of spinal care. Dr Dina Saleh's presentation on the role of Botulinum Toxin Injection in treating children with cerebral palsy was a compelling exploration of a groundbreaking approach that’s making waves in pediatric neurology. Imagine transforming a child’s mobility and quality of life with just a few tiny injections—a reality Dr. Dina brought vividly to life. Dr. Amir Abdelghaffar delivered a thought-provoking session on Innovative Therapies in Dementia. Dr. Amir explored the latest advancements in dementia therapies, discussing a range of innovative approaches from cutting-edge pharmacological treatments to effective lifestyle interventions. His presentation shed light on how these new strategies are transforming the management of dementia, offering a glimpse into the promising future of patient care in this evolving field. Dr Rody Al Nawar's presentation on the Anatomy and Localization of the Spinal Cord was an engaging dive into the intricate world of spinal cord anatomy, blending clinical insights with practical applications that captivated the audience. It was a captivating journey through the spinal cord’s anatomy, offering both deep clinical insights and practical takeaways that demonstrated the profound impact of detailed anatomical knowledge on patient care and treatment outcomes.

Dr. Mohd Rami Al Ahmar’s presentation on Early Rehabilitation After Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) was a riveting exploration of how prompt, targeted therapy can transform the recovery journey. Imagine unlocking new possibilities for recovery just days after a spinal cord injury. It was an engaging and insightful look into how early, innovative rehabilitation can revolutionize recovery after spinal cord injury, offering hope and tangible improvements for those on the path to healing.