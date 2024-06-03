Reem Hospital leads the way with AR navigation, first in the UAE and MENA region for spine surgery success

Malabar Group is also active in other social welfare and charitable activities like financial assistance for medical care, education support to female students, and partial support for house construction
In a remarkable medical feat, a 61-year-old female patient underwent a life-altering procedure at Reem Hospital, leveraging state-of-the-art Augmented Reality (AR) Navigation technology to address debilitating lower back pain and leg weakness resulting from spondylolisthesis. This pioneering surgery performed by Dr. Wael Chaaban Neuro-Spinal Surgeon at Reem Hospital represents a significant milestone in spinal healthcare, offering renewed hope to patients with similar conditions.
Spondylolisthesis, a condition characterised by the slippage of one vertebra over another, has afflicted a substantial portion of the population, particularly those aged 50 to 70. Over time, the patient's condition deteriorated to the extent that she could not walk continuously for more than 10 minutes. However, the successful implementation of AR Navigation technology heralds a new era in the treatment of such complex spinal disorders.
AR Navigation technology enhances patient experiences by providing surgeons with precise guidance, leading to shorter procedure times and reduced risk of complications. Patients benefit from improved surgical accuracy, resulting in quicker recovery times and better post-operative outcomes. Overall, AR Navigation technology contributes to a smoother and more positive journey for patients undergoing surgical procedures.
Dr Wael Chaaban emphasised the transformative impact of AR Navigation: "This surgery marks the first successful AR navigation-assisted spine surgery done in the UAE and MENA region. With real-time imaging and live feedback, AR Navigation enables unparalleled precision, reducing invasiveness and minimising complications. This represents a paradigm shift in our approach to spinal surgery, optimising patient outcomes.
By projecting the surgical process onto screens within the operating room, AR Navigation fosters a culture of teamwork and facilitates learning opportunities for medical professionals at all levels. Moreover, its immersive capabilities facilitate enhanced preoperative planning, providing a comprehensive understanding of the patient's anatomy and pathology.”
Clancey Po, CEO of Reem Hospital, highlighted the broader implications of AR Navigation: "At Reem Hospital, we're committed to harnessing the latest technology to achieve excellence in patient care. As healthcare advances, groundbreaking innovations such as AR Navigation have the potential to transform surgical techniques and enhance patient outcomes worldwide."
With its potential to mitigate disease progression, minimise neurological impairment, and enhance overall quality of life, AR-guided spine surgery offers a beacon of hope for patients worldwide grappling with spinal conditions.
For further information visit the website: https://www.reemhospital.com/, or contact 8007444.
