r&b Grillhouse set to make its debut in the Middle East, promising a unique dining experience

Seagrass Hospitality, well-known for its expertise in the steakhouse segment, proudly introduces 'r&b Grillhouse' as a delightful addition to dining experiences in Abu Dhabi. Situated in Al Bateen, r&b Grillhouse offers a distinctive blend of global flavours with a local twist to attract discerning diners.
r&b Grillhouse, a global grillhouse with a local touch, boasts a menu featuring a diverse selection of premium meat cuts, slow-cooked signature ribs, gourmet burgers, and lighter options like bowls and salads. Ready to take patrons on a sizzling culinary journey, the restaurant emphasises exceptional quality and a sincere hospitality approach. Influenced by Arabian culture and architectural heritage, the concept seamlessly combines the warmth of Arabian hospitality with modern comforts, creating a unique and inclusive atmosphere.
The heart of r&b lies in a passionate commitment to the art of grilling. The restaurant's expertise and dedication in crafting outstanding dishes, including a variety of gourmet burgers and meat cuts using premium ingredients, underscores its authenticity and love for grilled cuisine.
Infusing global flavours into an Arabian-inspired ambiance, r&b embodies a cosmopolitan perspective. Embracing a diversity of flavours, culinary preferences, and perspectives, the restaurant is dedicated to providing a space where individuals of various nationalities, backgrounds, and tastes can come together to share a meal that caters to everyone, whether they are meat lovers or not.
Strategically located in Al Bateen, r&b Grillhouse caters to both Abu Dhabi residents and tourists. Al Bateen, known for its diversity with residential units, a fishing port, an exhibition center, art galleries, hotels, and business towers, provides an ideal setting for the restaurant. With its central location and the flavourful adventure offered by r&b Grillhouse, the establishment is a perfect choice for families, business meetings, casual gatherings, and more.
Rob de Villiers, regional managing director of Seagrass Boutique Hospitality Group, said: "Our dedication to creating unforgettable guest experiences goes beyond just the food; it's a collective journey."
